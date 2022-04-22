On April 24 Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club will hold its annual Kids Fishing Day at the club’s pond. It will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. Over $3,500 worth of Brook, Rainbow and Palomino Trout ranging from 12 to 25 inches plus with tags will be stocked in that water basin. “It is estimated that 150 to 300 members along with their children and grandchildren will attend this event,” stated Keith Riffle, vice president of Kingston Fish and Game.
In the past, youth have attended this competition coming from all over Pennsylvania as well as surrounding states. Over the years since this derby began, it has become so popular that many businesses have reached out to Riffle and fellow officers stating they want to become involved in doing anything they can to further help make the event a real hit.
“Over the years, we have people now showing their interest by doing anything they can to pitch in to help. It’s really amazing the interest persons have shown from all across the country,” Riffle said. “Many local businesses from Westmoreland and Indiana Counties have donated prizes such as food and entertainment to help make this day successful,” he said.
Rules state that the youth are allowed to keep four trout each. According to Riffle, both he and John Kwaczala, president of Kingston Fish and Game, last year 92 kids entered with approximately 300 trout caught. “It will be interesting to see what happens this year,” they said. “More members have been signed up and due to various more money has been raised to stock the pond with more fish than ever before.”
As in the past years, the youngsters are broken into three groups. Prizes were given to all the kids participating in this event. The winners of each age group who catch the three biggest fish per category will be awarded trophies for the first, second and third places. The overall biggest fish caught on this day will be mounted, courtesy of Forever Ridge Taxidermy, Route 217, Latrobe.
Each year, a group of fellows go out and above the call of duty to do everything they can to lend a helping hand to pull off this kid’s derby, making it better. Those folks this year are: Fish and Game President Kwaczala, its vice-president, Riffle, its treasurer Justin Kubecki, its secretary, Brian Wetzel, its members, the Kingston Veterans Sportsman Club President John Baker, its vice-president, Jimmy Hoffer, it club head trustee, Ben Horner, all the Kingston Club bartenders and officers, BSA Troop 305, and all the local businesses that are in the process of further aiding in some way to help where help is needed. Their efforts will ensure another great tournament for this year’s event!
Future events are in the planning stages including an adult fishing derby, a catfish all-nighter and various other fundraisers to benefit the membership to various degrees.
For those not familiar with the Kingston Veterans & Sportsman’s Club, 138 Kingston Club Road, Latrobe, it was established in 1946 by a few locals. Some had just returned from World War II. The Club didn’t establish bi-laws or have them in place until 1958.
Kingston Club has a rich tradition of giving back to the community, members and local Veterans. The membership is growing and is as strong as ever.
The Wilderness Wildlife Museum (WWM), located near Rector, will hold its 12th Annual Kids Fish Derby on May 7 at its ponds. The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Only 15 youths will be allowed to enter. A donation of $20 per youth is required to participate. Youth must bring all equipment used and favorite bait. Those taking part are asked to sign up as quickly as possible. One can do so by calling 724-593-9400 or going online by logging onto info@wildernesswildlife.org.
If one wishes to take part, the following must be submitted:
Name of the child participant
Age of the child participant
Name of parents or legal guardians that will be attending with child
Indication of whether the child participant & his or her/ their parent (s) or guardian (s) be staying for lunch & awards
Check-in is 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. required by WWM. Parents are welcome for lunch for an extra $5.00 each.
Largest trout prize: rod and tackle box. Second place: new fishing rod. Third place — WWM T- shirt, Fourth place – Largest Bluegill – Free fishing rod
There will be an awards luncheon at noon catered by Rosalie Jioio’s Little Italy featuring pizza with salad and beverages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.