Sebastian Shine, 5th grader at Mountain View Elementary School, captured gold medals at both the Keystone State Tournament, held March 18-19 at the Kovalchik Center in Indiana, as well as at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling tournament held March 25t-26 at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland for the 10u 70lb weight class.
Tristan Snyder, 4th grader at Mountain View, also medaled at both events, taking home sixth place at Keystones and fifth place at PJW in the 10u 95 pound weight class. Both boys wrestle out of Rob Waller's All American Wrestling Club in Latrobe.
