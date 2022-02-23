A lot of teams favor that home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.
Greater Latrobe is not one of them this year.
“We have three losses on the year and two of them are at home; I’m not concerned about us going on the road,” Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Burkardt laughed. “We have been a very good road team this year.
Tonight, the Lady ‘Cats will travel to South Fayette for the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Section 5A playoffs.
And no you are not having deja vu, these two teams played each other before. The two met in the opening round of the playoffs last year. Besides it being a year later, the only other real difference is where the game is being played. Last year South Fayette made the trip to Latrobe.
“It is a (redo) of last year; we are just going to a different place,” Burkardt said. “We are going to South Fayette this time. They were fairly young (last year), as we were. We had five of our (players) play in that game last year, but four of the five played significant minutes against them last year. I’m pretty sure that is pretty close to the same for them.”
The two teams match up very well. Greater Latrobe, on the season, averaged scoring just over 58 points a game, while giving up an average of close to 44 points. South Fayette has averaged scoring 56 points a game and allowing just over 38 points a game.
Greater Latrobe finished with an overall record of 18-3. South Fayette ended its regular season with an overall record of 19-4.
“They play very hard,” Burkardt said. “They play a lot of man-to-man defense. They have five players who can score. Defensively, we have to play well to be able to beat them. They always say the offense wins games and defense wins championships. We have to be very good on the defensive end to beat them. They are a very good defensive team. They only give up, around, 40 points a game.”
Offensively Burkardt is not messing much with a tried formula for success.
“It is not surprising; it will be more of what we do,” he said. “We like to get the ball inside. When they take that away from us, then we will go to the outside and take what they give us.”
The winner will move on to the semifinals to face the winner of the McKeesport at Trinity game on Feb. 28 at a site to be determined.
