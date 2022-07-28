Latrobe is quickly becoming home to some big Crate Late Model shows. On Saturday, July 30, the Crate Late Models will run something different; Twin 20’s paying $1,500 to win each race.
The Pro Stocks, Pure Stocks, Modified 4 Cylinders, and Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders are also in competition. The Mod 4’s have been added to Saturday’s schedule.
Looking for something different to replace the Super Late Model shows, the track promoters are giving the fans twice the excitement running the Twin 20-lap features.
One driver could walk out of Latrobe with $3,000. Braeden Dillinger has taken $7,335 in pay over the last month and would like nothing better than to make it over $10,000.
Ryan Frazee has been on a roll lately, so you can’t count out the young Addison driver. Throw in Michael Duritsky, Jeff Ferguson, John Over, Clate Copeman, Troy Shields, and Michael Ott, and you have a bunch of drivers hungry to earn big money.
Braeden Dillinger seems to sniff out the big money races at Latrobe Speedway.
Dillinger won the Inaugural Ron Compton Memorial for the Crate Late Models paying $2,065.
Dillinger has taken over $5,000 out of the race track in a month. Brandon Doland won his second career in the Pro Stocks, and Anthony Monteparte took his fifth in the Pure Stocks.
Paul Koffler III (4 Cylinders) and Tom Wharburton (Vintage Modifieds) each won for the second time, while Joe Jacobs (Stock 4 Cylinders) was awarded his fifth win after a disqualification.
Braeden Dillinger seems to have a way of sniffing out high-dollar races in the 20-lap feature for the Crate Late Models. Saturday was the Inaugural Ron Compton Memorial paying $2,065 to the winner plus $1,420 in lap money for a total of $3,485.
Dillinger took the lead at the drop of the green with heavy hitters Ryan Frazee and Michael Duritsky close behind. Lap after lap, Dillinger slowly pulled away from the pack leading every lap and collecting $1420 in lap money to go along with his winner’s check. Frazee held on to second, followed by Michael Duritsky, John Over, and Jeff Ferguson.
The PA Department of Environmental Protection paid a visit to the speedway earlier this week and found no irregularities with the racing surface as a report of excessive dust was filed earlier this season.
DOG HOLLOW
A big crowd turned out for the Bill Sigafoes Memorial for the RUSH Stock Cars/Pure Stocks and ULMS Super Late Models; Friday night, Indiana drivers Greg Blystone and Gregg Satterlee drove to big wins. Blystone took home the Pure Stock check worth $670, while Satterlee captured his Super Late check of $3,500.
Greg Moore won the $1,000 Limited Late Model feature, and Adam Ellis of Mentcle grabbed a career first in the Mod 4’s. The 4 Cylinder feature saw Shawn Hadden win his second straight, with Ebensburg’s John Eckenrod winning for the third time this year in the RUSH Stock Car portion.
The 24-lap Bill Sigafoes Memorial for the RUSH Stock Cars/Pure Stocks was first. Greg Blystone outran two-time winner Brad Benton into turn one to take the lead. A rash of cautions slowed the start of the race and eliminated a few cars.
Once things settled down, Blystone Stile was in command with Anthony Monteparte and Tim Steis in tow.
The three put on a show for the fans making moves high and low. Steis spun on lap 14 and went to the tail. Blystone and Monteparte continued their battle until Steis roared back through the 17-car field and rejoined the front battle on lap 18. Steis worked way past Monteparte and set his sights on Blystone.
Steis caught him with two to go, but Blystone drove a flawless race to take his second win of the season, collecting a big $670 winner’s check. Steis was second over Monteparte, John Eckenrod, Tim Laughard, and Bill Schramm.
The ULMS Super Late Models took center stage next for their 30-lap feature. Alex Ferree and Dylan Stake led the 24-car field to the green.
Stake used the high side to grab the top spot through turns one and two. Stake looked strong, leading the way, with Gregg Satterlee and Ryan Montgomery following. Stake led for 17 laps before surrendering the lead to Satterlee.
Once out front, Satterlee drove away from the field as the battle was from second back. Montgomery took second from Stake on lap 22, and two laps later, 11th-starting Kyle Hardy worked his way to third. Satterlee had no pressure, but as he came out of turn four for the checkered, he slowed with a tire going down but was able to limp across the line for the $3,500 victory. Montgomery held on for second, followed by Kyle Hardy, Jared Miley, and Chub Frank (from 18th).
Shawn Hadden made it two straight wins in the 12-lap 4 Cylinders.
Hadden won twice last weekend and is on a three-race win streak. When the race went green fourth starting, Tyler Laughard shot into second and was glued to Hadden’s rear bumper the first four laps.
Laughard went off the track on lap five, turning second over to Ashton Daughenbaugh. Hadden, Daughenbaugh, and Dave Diethrick drove off from the field. Hadden grasped his second straight. Daughenbaugh was second, with Dave Diethrick, Josh Whetstone, and Quinten Beeman.
Timothy Baker led the opening two laps of the Mod 4 feature.
Baker slowed on a restart on lap three, handing the lead to Adam Ellis. Baker was able to get back under power but fell back four spots.
Ellis led the final six laps for his career first win, beating out Cory Price, Michael Sinclair, Timothy Baker, and Dylan Young.
The PA Thunder on the Dirt Vintage Modifieds will make their annual trek to Dog Hollow Speedway this Friday, July 29, after a big crowd and field this past week.
An excellent field of competitors has committed to the track for the Jim St. John Memorial. They will be joined by drivers from the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing group.
