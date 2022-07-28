Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.