From April 30 to May 31, hunters will have the opportunity to harvest turkeys in what the Pennsylvania Game Commission has labeled spring gobbler season.
In a recent press release, it was stated, “There are few things as exciting as calling in a wary turkey.” Over 150,000 hunters each year take to the fields yearly in search of these birds living in the wilds of the commonwealth.
According to PGC turkey biologist Mary Jo Casalena, “The statewide flock is always the biggest anywhere in the East and is likely to be bigger now than at any time in the last few years.” She
Credited that to a number of factors. First, the influx of new turkeys from the 2021 recruitment was very good thanks to the warm, dry weather last spring and, in places, lots of cicadas to eat. Survey work revealed 3.1 poults per hen on the average statewide. “That was the highest ratio since we began monitoring recruitment,” Casalena stated.
A smaller than usual spring 2021 harvest and shorter fall turkey seasons in some Wildlife Management Units (WMUs), coupled with statewide elimination of rifles for turkey hunting, also surely boosted flocks. “That should all translate into a lot of high-spirited jakes on the landscape,” she said. “Hunters should find a larger-than-normal percentage of older, 3-year-old turkeys out there, too. So, there’s certainly reason for optimism again this year.”
Casalena recommends scouting, looking either for actual birds, turkey signs such as droppings, feathers, scratching and tracks, or at least places where turkeys might be, like openings close to and easily accessible from roosting areas where gobblers prefer to strut.
She recommends hunters practice their calling such as the hen yelp. “This is the most important call if one wishes to imitate a hen to attract a gobbler to come within range. After that, it’s a matter of practicing and learning other calls like the different cackles and purrs and understanding when to use each. Friction calls have great sound and pitch, while mouth calls are the most convenient, especially when being still is important,” she emphasized.
As hard as one may try, none of those may promise success. About 15 percent of hunters harvested one gobbler last spring overall. About 18 percent of the near-record 25,210 people who bought a spring gobbler license, or second gobbler tag, took a second. Those figures are comparable to long-term averages. But the only hunters to fill their tags are those who go out and hunt. Hunters are encouraged to visit turkey country and see what happens.
“There’s never a bad time to be in the woods, especially when getting out offers the chance to square off with one of our amazing if unpredictable gobblers,” Casalena said.
Only bearded birds may be harvested during the spring season, and hunting is permitted by calling only. Hunters should refrain from knowingly harvesting bearded hens because they do nest and raise broods.
There is no requirement for hunters to wear fluorescent orange during the spring gobbler season, though wearing is recommended while moving. Turkey hunters should not wear clothing that contains black, like the color found on a turkey’s body, or red, white, or blue, like those on a turkey’s head.
Blinds used while turkey hunting must be manufactured with manmade materials of sufficient density to block movement within the blind from an observer outside the blind. Blind must completely enclose the hunter on all four sides and from above. It is unlawful to hunt turkeys from blinds made of natural materials such as logs, tree branches ad piled rocks. Blinds that represent the fanned tail do not hide all hunter movement, therefore are unlawful to use in Pennsylvania.
It is unlawful, as well as unsafe, to stalk turkeys or turkey sounds. All hunters need to wait patiently and properly identify their targets before pulling the trigger. When in a stationary position, a hunter should sit with his or her back against a large tree, rock or other barrier that shields movement and offers protection from others who might approach from the rear.
Successful hunters must immediately tag their bird before moving it from the harvest site and report the harvest to the PGC within 10 days. That’s the law.
