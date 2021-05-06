Drake “The Kid” Troutman was victorious in the May Day 30 at Latrobe Speedway on Saturday.
The 16-year-old from Hyndman, started on the outside pole alongside veteran dirt racer Eddie Carrier Jr. Carrier led the first three laps before Troutman was able to get around Carrier Jr. on the outside, and it was lights-out from there.
Troutman led every remaining lap for his second win of the weekend in the Modified, collecting $2,000 from Promoter Dennis Bates.
Carrier Jr. held on to the second position, with Michael Altobelli rounding out the top three.
The Renegade of Dirt Modified Series has attracted drivers with various backgrounds and experience.
One driver stands out above the rest, Carrier Jr., not only because of his height but because of his winning ways.
“There are a lot of the younger guys here, I am the older veteran I guess you would say,” Carrier Jr. said. “I like running the Mod, it’s like running the old-style late model. I like racing the younger guys, I show them respect and maybe I can teach them how to race a guy hard but not go in there and run over people.”
The series gained instant credibility when Carrier Jr. decided to drive Junior Nolan’s Modified.
“I hope the series stays as a regional deal so that more guys have jobs and are on a budget,” Carrier Jr. said. “You have to keep the racers coming back, and we need to get young people involved.”
Other winners on Saturday at Latrobe included; Ryan Frazee in the Crate Late Models, Jeff Broniszewski won the Pro Stock feature, Anthony Monteparte won in the Pure Stocks, and Dale Grubbs won the 4-Cylinder feature.
On May 8, Latrobe hosts a Mother’s Day Spectacular with Mom’s running a 4 Cylinder in a 4-lap Dash worth $100. The 358 Steel Block Late Models make their first appearance along with the Fast Four Divisions.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY — The Lernerville Grand, the 1000th Sprint Car race ever held at Lernerville, will have to wait until Friday because of rain that washed out the FLO Racing All Star Circuit of Champions.
As part of the Fab 4 racing program, the 410 Sprint Car feature will consist of local racers instead of traveling professionals.
Third Generation Sprint Car driver Sye Lynch won the feature on opening night, sprint car race no. 999. Unfortunately for Lynch, he will be starting 10th in the feature on Friday.
For Lynch, to be part of sprint car history at Lernerville is exciting.
“It means a lot, for sure,” Lynch said. “I grew up at the race track, the race track means a lot to my entire family. The first race I attended at Lernerville, I believe I was two weeks old, and I’ve been going ever since.”
“My dad raced there for 36 years; both of my Grandfathers raced there, my Grandmother promoted races, my Uncle also ran there and now I race there,” Lynch said.
“I would love to know how many of the 1000 races did a Lynch compete in?” Lynch said.
One of Lynch’s neighbors, A.J. Flick, hopes to have something for Lynch and the other competitors on Friday.
“I want to win every race, whether it’s 1,000, 1,001 or 1,002,” Flick said.
Flick is still trying to find the combination and balance this season at Lernerville and Port Royal Speedway.
“If we don’t get our act together soon, we are really going to be behind,” Flick said.
Another top competitor at Lernerville is Jack Sodeman Jr, whose family is celebrating 50 years in racing.
“They’re all special,” Sodeman Jr. said about memorial or milestone races . “It would be pretty neat to win the 1,000th race at Lernerville. It’s pretty nostalgic to be part of the race when you consider how many years it took to get here. With the history and everything, it kind of makes this race really important.”
While Sodeman Jr. doesn’t keep track of the number of wins, he does keep it in perspective.
“There are only two races that I ever worry about, the last one and the next one,” Sodeman Jr. said.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY — The Northern Cambria dirt track hosts its four divisions on Friday, with the Super Late Models heading up the card. Also on the schedule will be the RUSH Late Models, the RUSH Stock Cars, and the 4-Cylinders. Spectator gates open at 6 p.m. with racing at 7:30.
———
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at dj1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.