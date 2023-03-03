As of the beginning of February, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced that anglers looking forward to Pennsylvania’s popular spring trout season have another tool at their fingertips. One can now find the trout stocking schedule using the FishBoatPA mobile app Fishandboat.com and website (http://www.fishandboat.com/).

“While many anglers still have their rods and tackle boxes stored away for the winter, the release of the stocking schedule is always highly anticipated and is a reminder that spring fishing opportunities are just around the corner, “ said Brian Wisner, director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries. “This schedule is the blueprint we use as we build a world-class stocked trout fishery in all corners of the commonwealth over the next several weeks. Anglers can review the stocking schedule to find out which local waters will be ready for some great fishing very soon. So, buy your fishing license and trout permit, get your gear ready, and start planning now for those trout fishing adventures that await.”

