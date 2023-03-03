As of the beginning of February, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced that anglers looking forward to Pennsylvania’s popular spring trout season have another tool at their fingertips. One can now find the trout stocking schedule using the FishBoatPA mobile app Fishandboat.com and website (http://www.fishandboat.com/).
“While many anglers still have their rods and tackle boxes stored away for the winter, the release of the stocking schedule is always highly anticipated and is a reminder that spring fishing opportunities are just around the corner, “ said Brian Wisner, director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries. “This schedule is the blueprint we use as we build a world-class stocked trout fishery in all corners of the commonwealth over the next several weeks. Anglers can review the stocking schedule to find out which local waters will be ready for some great fishing very soon. So, buy your fishing license and trout permit, get your gear ready, and start planning now for those trout fishing adventures that await.”
The trout stocking schedule is searchable by county, lists the waterways in alphabetical order, and indicates stocking dates, meeting locations for volunteers, and the species of trout that are planned to be stocked at each location.
In 2023, Pennsylvania’s statewide Opening Day of trout Season will be held on Saturday, April 1. A single statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day will take place on Saturday, March 25. To prepare for the start of the season, stocking operations began the week of Feb. 21. Anglers should note that fishing is not permitted on lakes and streams from Stocked Trout Waters from Feb. 21 to the opening day of trout season, except for the Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day, unless waters are included in the Stocked Waters Open to Year-Round Fishing program.
In 2023, the PFBC will stock approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 697 streams and 126 lakes open to public angling. These figures, which are consistent with the number of trout stocked over the past decade, include approximately 2.3 million rainbow trout;,707,000 brown trout; and 168, 000 brook trout. As with past practice, the average size of trout produced for stocking is 11 inches in length with an average weight of .58 pounds.
In 2023, anglers will have an excellent chance to catch large, trophy-sized trout. This year, the PFBC will stock approximately 14,000 golden rainbow trout. In addition to being stocked during the preseason period before opening day, these highly prized fish featuring vibrant golden-orange pigmentation and weighing an average of 1.5 pounds will be stocked with in-season replenishment stockings. Approximately 80% of golden rainbow trout will be stocked during the preseason, and approximately 20% will be stocked in season.
In addition to trout raised at state fish hatcheries, the PFBC cooperative nurseries operated by sportsmen’s clubs and other groups across the state will add another one million trout to waters open to public angling throughout the year. Once again, included in this year’s stocking lists are the Keystone Select Stocked Trout Waters, a program where sections of 24 streams across the state are stocked with large trout measuring 14-20 inches and managed under Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only or Miscellaneous Special regulations. Under the program, approximately 10,000 large trout will be distributed among the streams. The trout will be stocked at a rate of 175 tob225 per mile of stream, which is comparable to the numbers of similarly sized fish in Pennsylvania’s best wild trout waters.
The PFBC is proud to partner with conservation groups, schools, and walk-up volunteers to help spread out the trout in local waterways. Volunteers are asked to keep the safety of PFBC staff and other volunteers in mind and obey the traffic laws while following stocking vehicles.
To participate in trout fishing and keep the fish, anglers 16 and older are required to possess both a fishing license and a trout permit. Anglers and boaters can start preparing for the opening day of trout season right now by purchasing their licenses and launch permits, and boat registration renewals online by logging onto http://www.fishandboat.com/.
