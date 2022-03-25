I don’t know two words that describe opening day trout season than the heading of this column.
When one sees people standing shoulder to shoulder holding rods pointing toward a water’s surface in any one of numerous lakes or streams, there has to be some underlying reason causing man to do what he doing.
In all likelihood, it has to be a sign that people of all ages have that need to get out of the house after being cooped up all winter.
If fishers would only keep their distance from the anglers on either side, maybe it wouldn’t be so intimidating, but most sportsmen and women know, as soon as someone sees someone catch a fish, rod-holders have to race over to that one particular spot for they think that is where all the fish must be congregating.
Many participants will come from out-of-state, Pennsylvanians or rural Pittsburghers, for example. What they heard was spot on. The fishing in the Laurel Highlands is tops for trout.
I think it’s good to live in a funnel of good economics when it comes to this time of the year. Trout madness always brings people to Twin Lakes, Keystone State Park Lake and Northmoreland Lake, not to mention also the Loyalhanna Creek.
It’s great to know we have something in our area that is a drawing card that will pull the sports-minded to Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township, and the little towns beyond.
If one sees cars parked along the roadway somewhere where they don’t usually appear, somewhere there is a creek in their midst and anglers are strategizing to get their limits. Some will and some won’t. That is the nature of the sport.
In as much as opening day trout season begins April 2, I still have a tip left as a reminder for a possibly success tactic.
Consider the fact that when fish feed, trout included, they come into shore to do so.
