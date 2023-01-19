The Derry Area wrestling team traveled to Greensburg Salem for a Class 2A, Section 6 match Wednesday.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 7:32 am
The Derry Area wrestling team traveled to Greensburg Salem for a Class 2A, Section 6 match Wednesday.
The Trojans pulled out a 42-33 win.
"We had a couple of guys miss weight, so that is never a great start," Derry coach Troy Dolan said. "But some of our newer guys did really well. I was happy to see Zander Nuttal. He wrestled well and got a pin for us. Nathan Barkley is one of our older guys and he is doing well. It was a nice match. Greensburg is a good team."
The match started at 160 lbs where Greensburg Salem's Ethan Miller won by forfeit.
At 172 lbs, the Trojans' Jacob Marks scored a pinfall over Ayden Crissman at the 1:35 mark. Barkley won by forfeit for Derry at 189 lbs.
In the heavier weights, the Golden Lions' Christian McChesney scored a pin over Ethan Bendel at 215 lbs. Greensburg Salem's Isaiah Payne got a decision win over Leo Filler at 285 lbs.
William Selembo won by forfeit at 107 lbs for Greensburg Salem. Derry's Dylan Klim pinned Nicolas Reinhart at the 2:51 mark in the 114-lbs class.
Derry got two more wins by forfeit at the 121 and 127 lbs. At 133 lbs, Nuttal scored a pinfall at 3:36, while at 139 lbs, Max Doperak won by a pin at 1:42.
Greensburg Salem took the next two weights. First, at 145 lbs, the Golden Lions won by forfeit and Kaidyn Gonder scored a pin over Zachary Panichelle at 152 lbs.
Derry improves to 5-6 overall and 2-4 in the section.
"We have a couple of guys that are doing well, but overall we are young," Dolan said. "It is a grind this year, but the guys are improving and that is all we can really ask for."
The Trojans will next host Ligonier Valley for another section match on Jan. 25.
Also Wednesday, the Derry Area Junior High wrestling tamed the Golden Lions in a section match by a score of 75 to 6 to up their season record to 11-0
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
