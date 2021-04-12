The Derry Area boys volleyball team won its first match of the season, sweeping Dubois Area during an exhibition match played Friday at Derry Area.
The Trojans started the match with a pair of big identical 25-10 victories before capping the victory with a 25-22 win.
Tristan Seger led the Trojans with nine kills and six aces. Hunter Wack had seven kills and Nick Allison five kills and three blocks. Matt Rhoades also dished out 25 assists and nine digs defensively.
Derry Area’s junior varsity team lost, 25-23 and 25-16.
Connor Johnston had five kills and Morgan Sabota three. Elijah Wigand had 12 digs defensively and Jonathan Shumaker 12 assists.
The Derry Area varsity team lost its first two matches of the season last week, both in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 play, before Friday’s exhibition win. In the Trojans’ opener, Deer Lakes took the first two games before Derry Area rallied to force a deciding fifth set, in which the Lancers prevailed. The Trojans were swept by Mars Area two nights later on the road.
The Trojans are back in action, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Plum in a section match. Derry Area plays the next four matches on the road before returning home on April 22. The Trojans play seven of the next eight matches on the road before three straight at home to begin May.
Derry Area reached the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 2A boys’ volleyball state tournament in 2019. The Trojans have qualified for the state playoffs each of the last three years and nine times in the last 11 seasons. Derry Area has reached the WPIAL playoffs every year since at least 1998 and the Trojans have been a top-four seed in Class 2A for 11 straight years.
