Ryan Bushey followed up a career scoring night with 19 points to lead the Derry Area boys basketball team past host Freeport Area, 59-46, in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 matchup on Tuesday.
Bushey on Friday netted a career-high 41 during a 64-61 section win against Knoch.
On Tuesday, Sam Jones chipped in 17 points, while Tyson Webb added 11.
The Trojans improved to 2-2 in section play and 2-3 overall.
Cole Charlton led Freeport Area (1-3, 1-4) with 16 points.
Derry Area led 12-11 after the first quarter. The Trojans extended their lead to 26-20 at the half.
Led by its defense, Derry Area outscored the Yellow Jackets, 20-10, in the third quarter. The Trojans led by as many as 20 points during that span.
Freeport Area chipped away at its deficit in the fourth quarter, winning the quarter, 16-13, but was ultimately handed a 13-point defeat.
Nick Detore and Josh Ulery each contributed five points — but their defensive prowess propelled the Trojans’ offense.
Webb hit three treys in the victory.
The Trojans are back in action at 5 p.m. Thursday when they host Keystone Oaks (0-2, 1-3) in section action.
Derry Area lost its opening two games, both in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 play. The Trojans fell to Deer Lakes, 52-32, and to Burrell, 50-37.
Derry Area then hung around with Shaler Area of Class 5A during a 70-58 exhibition defeat Jan. 22.
But now, the Trojans are riding a two-game win streak, including key section victories against Knoch and Freeport Area.
Bushey’s 41 points against Knoch was among the best single-game scoring nights in program history. According to team records provided to the Bulletin, only Jim Kollar (59 points in 1983) and Stan Felinski (57 points in 1963) notched better scoring nights than Bushey. Former Trojans standout and current Derry Area assistant coach Ryan DeMary also netted 38 and 36 points, respectively, in 2002 and 2003.
——— DERRY AREA (59)
Webb 4-0-11; Bushey 5-8-19; Ulery 2-1-5; Jones 6-5-17; Detore 2-0-5; Hudson 1-0-2; Watson 0-0-0; Penich 0-0-0. Totals, 20-14(26)—59
FREEPORT AREA (46)
Lane 3-0-6; Stibenson 0-1-1; Clark 1-1-3; Holloway 5-0-13; Charlton 7-1-16; Kuowski 3-0-7. Totals, 20-3(6)—46
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 12 14 20 13 — 59 Freeport Area 11 9 10 16 — 46
Three-point field goals: Webb-3, Bushey, Ulery; Holloway-3, Charlton, Kuowski
