Derry Area’s scheduled WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 baseball game against Mount Pleasant Area, which was supposed to take place Tuesday at Derry Area, was postponed.
The Trojans and Vikings were scheduled to square off on Monday at Mount Pleasant Area, but that game was rained out. Tuesday’s game at Derry Area was also postponed as section opponents in the WPIAL now play on back-to-back days.
The two teams are now scheduled to play a doubleheader on Friday at Derry Area. The first game is set to begin at 1 p.m., while the nightcap is scheduled for a 4 p.m. first pitch.
Derry Area’s two-game section slate against backyard rival Ligonier Valley was also changed on Tuesday. Monday’s game at Ligonier Valley was rescheduled to a 4:30 p.m. start at Ligonier Valley. The back-to-back series is scheduled to begin 4 p.m. Tuesday at Derry Area.
Derry Area is 0-2 in section play and 1-2 overall. The Trojans lost a section series to Valley before defeating Burrell on Friday in an exhibition game.
Ligonier Valley is 2-1 in section play and 4-2 overall. The Rams won their first four games of the season, but lost an exhibition against Somerset Area and then a section game at Deer Lakes on Tuesday. Mount Pleasant Area is 0-2 in section play and 1-2 overall. The Vikings defeated Yough in a season-opening exhibition before falling to Deer Lakes in back-to-back section games.
