Derry Area boys’ basketball coach Tom Esposito said his team had one goal in mind coming into their exhibition game Tuesday night against Greensburg Salem.
That goal? Get to 2-1. Mission accomplished.
The Trojans achieved their goal after scoring 48 second-half points during a 72-53 rout of Greensburg Salem on Tuesday at Derry Area.
“It’s extremely important that we are heading into section play 2-1,” Esposito said. “To beat (Greensburg Salem) the way we did and to come out of the locker room and get after them defensively was nice to see that.”
Not only did the Trojans win the game, but they also had four starters in double figures. Esposito said he can’t remember the last time one of his teams accomplished the feat.
Gabe Carbonara led the way for the Trojans scoring 19 points. Nathan Papuga added 17 points, while Tyson Webb and Brady Angus each had 15 points for the Trojans.
“These guys are so unselfish,” Esposito said. “In fact, the last couple days at practice I had to tell Gabe Carbonara to be selfish. This was his first game where he came out and was involved on both ends of the floor and that got everyone else involved too.”
Webb added 10 rebounds and 11 steals to go along with his 15-point total. He’s one of two seniors on the young Derry Area roster.
“Tyson knows what he has to do, and he did what he had to do (tonight),” Esposito said. “He keeps everyone in the game, and he makes things happen. Tyson has a nose for the basketball and he’s becoming a more vocal leader as well, and we expect those things out of him.”
But it wasn’t just the Derry Area offense that led the Trojans to victory. The defense played a key role as well.
Derry Area forced 23 Greensburg Salem turnovers in the game, many of which led to easy layups for the Trojans on the other end of the floor.
“Our standard is to play defense and to make teams have to outwork us to score and I think we did that tonight,” Esposito said. “No matter who we had there defensively we got after them. Everybody played very well defensively.”
Esposito also commended his team for how well the Trojans rebounded. Derry Area earned a 29-27 edge on the board against the Golden Lions.
“We are very happy with how we battled on the glass,” he said. “We are going to be undersized most games. I give (Greensburg Salem) all the credit in the world; they are physical athletic and quick, and we hung with them on the boards.”
It was a slow start for the Trojans in the first half with sloppy play and turnovers on both sides.
The Trojans did not make their first field goal until the 3:40 mark of the first quarter, but Derry Area picked up the pace offensively.
The Trojans registered 15 points in the final 3:40 and picked up the pace to close the quarter on a 12-5 run and open a 15-7 lead through eight minutes.
It was a different story in the second quarter.
Derry Area held an 18-12 lead with a little more than five minutes left in the quarter. Greensburg Salem forced several Derry Area turnovers that led to easy baskets and knocked down a couple threes to close the half on a 12-6 run, tying the game, 24-24, at the half.
At the start of the second half, Derry Area and Greensburg Salem played a tight, back-and-forth game that was tied at 31.
Then, Derry Area heightened its pressure and extended the defense to a full-court press.
The Trojans forced eight Greensburg Salem turnovers in the quarter. Derry Area closed the period on a 15-2 run and outscored Greensburg Salem, 22-9, in the quarter, giving the Trojans a 46-33 advantage, their largest lead of the night heading into the final eight minutes.
It was much of the same in the fourth quarter.
Derry Area continued to apply pressure, forcing multiple Greensburg Salem turnovers.
The Trojans also knocked down several clutch free throws in the quarter. Derry Area scored 12 points from the free throw line in the fourth to seal the 19-point victory.
Esposito said the Trojans’ non-conference games have been a good opportunity to assess his group. The Trojans opened the Burrell Tournament with an 81-45 setback against Kiski Area, but Derry Area rebounded in a big way 24 hours later with a 52-23 win against Homer-Center.
The Trojans open Class 4A, Section 1 play, 7:30 p.m. Friday when Derry Area hosts Keystone Oaks at Derry Area High School.
“Prior to Friday our goal was to get as many players in as possible,” Esposito said. “We are not deep right now ... only seven or eight players deep. It’s a learning process and we are going through growing pains but it’s nice to win games when you do that.”
GREENSBURG SALEM (53)
M Walker 1-0-2; Hostetler 3-0-9; Burkart 2-0-4; Rubrecht 9-1-19 D Walker 7-3-19. Totals, 26-4(7)—53
DERRY AREA (72)
Webb 5-4-15; Angus 3-7-15; Ward 0-1-1; Carbonara 7-3-19; Beighley 2-0-5; Papuga 6-3-17. Totals, 23-18(26)—72
Score by Quarters
Gbg. Salem 7 17 9 20 — 53 Derry Area 15 9 22 26 — 72
Three-point field goals: Angus-2, Carbonara-2, Papuga-2, Webb, Beighley; Walker-2, Hostetler
