It was the best defensive outing for the Derry Area boys’ basketball team this season.
And it may have inched the Trojans one step closer to a playoff berth.
Derry Area turned up the defensive pressure on the road and came away with a key 56-40 victory Tuesday at Freeport Area in WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 play.
It was the Trojans’ top defensive performance of the season, as the complete team defensive effort led to the 16-point road win. Derry Area allowed the fewest points since a giving up 39 points against Yough on Jan. 29, 2019. The Trojans allowed 37 points in a win earlier that same season against Homer-Center.
The 40 points was the fewest the Trojans allowed this season, but they limited teams to the 40s in two other victories.
More importantly, Derry Area improved to 3-3 in section play and 6-9 overall. The Trojans are currently tied for third in the section with Mount Pleasant, which is also 3-3 in section play and 9-7 overall.
Derry Area will host Mount Pleasant in another key section contest on Friday. The Vikings edged out Derry Area, 51-49, on Jan. 3 at Mount Pleasant.
Derry Area won its second straight game, piggybacking off a five-point exhibition road win at Penns Manor Area on Friday. Prior to the win at Penns Manor Area, the Trojans lost four of five, and five of its previous seven contests.
The Trojans’ most recent win before that? A 59-57 home thriller against Freeport Area on Dec. 20. Tuesday’s significant road win allowed the Trojans to sweep the season series against Freeport Area, which is currently on the outside of the playoffs, looking in, fifth place with a 1-5 section mark and a 3-10 overall record.
Derry Area’s two-point home victory earlier in the season was the game in which the Trojans lost standout Justin Huss to a broken leg in the first half and Tyson Webb hit two free throws in the final seconds to secure the win.
The Trojans didn’t need any late-game heroics on Tuesday, not the way their defense was playing.
The Trojans carried a three-point lead, 18-15, after one quarter, but then they cranked the defensive pressure.
DA limited Freeport Area to just 11 points in the next two quarters. The Yellow Jackets scored seven points in the second quarter and just four in the third, as the Trojans started to pull away.
Derry Area outscored Freeport Area, 11-7, in the second quarter for a 29-22 halftime lead, but the Trojans effectively ended the game in the third quarter.
Derry Area broke out for a 15-point third quarter, and limited Freeport Area to just four points in eight minutes to open an 18-point lead, at 44-26 entering the final eight minutes.
The Yellow Jackets bested the Trojans by two points, 14-12, in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t nearly enough, as DA came away with the big road section win and the season sweep.
Aidan Bushey led the Trojans with a game-high 18 points, along with five rebounds. He connected on three field goals, including a pair of treys and a perfect six of six from the free-throw line.
Ryan Bushey followed with 17 points, five assists and four steals. He also hit three field goals, a three-pointer and eight free throws. Sam Jones contributed nine points in the paint on three baskets and three free throws.
Vinnie Clark led Freeport Area with 13 points.
DERRY AREA (56)
R. Bushey 4-8-17; A. Bushey 5-6-18; Nicely 2-0-4; Jones 3-3-9; Hood 1-0-3; Webb 1-0-2; Detore 0-0-0; Ulery 1-0-3; Hudson 0-0-0; Hudspath 0-0-0; Watson 0-0-0. Totals, 17-17(21)—56
FREEPORT AREA (40)
Lane 1-0-2; Clark 4-4-13; Shaufhauser 2-0-4; Wronski 0-2-2; Skudski 1-0-3; Aulicino 2-0-4; Speer 2-0-4; Lucas 0-0-0; Kijowskin 1-0-2; Furer 1-0-2; Clark 1-0-2. Totals, 15-8(9)—40
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 18 11 15 12 — 56 Freeport Area 15 7 4 14 — 40
Three-point field goals: A. Bushey-2, R. Bushey, Hood, Ulery; Clark, Skudski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.