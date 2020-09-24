Hunter Jurica once again led the Derry Area boys’ golf team to a 200-219 victory against visiting Mount Pleasant Area Wednesday to hold onto the top spot in WPIAL Section 2-AA. Greater Latrobe suffered a 209-220 Section 1-AAA defeat Wednesday to Norwin at Latrobe Country Club.
The Trojans improved to 9-1 in Section 2-AA, with two matches remaining.
Jurica shot a low-round of 38, and Ashton Beighley finished one stroke behind at 39. Antonio Hauser carded a 40, with Bryce Baum finishing at 41 and Ryan Bushey, 42.
Mount Pleasant Area’s Dylan Pawlak fired a 42, and Colin Hayes recorded a 43. Carson Kirshner shot a 44, while Jon Wagner and Steve Brown both finished at 45.
Derry Area handed the Vikings just their third loss of the season in a pivotal section matchup. The Trojans take on Geibel Catholic at 12:30 p.m. today at Pleasant Valley Golf Club, and will end its regular season Friday, 3 p.m. against Southmoreland at Latrobe Elks.
Jurica finished as one of five qualifiers for the district championship match in the WPIAL Section 2-AA Individual Qualifier at Norvelt Golf Course, and is headed to the WPIAL Class 2A championship set for Thursday, Oct. 1 at Allegheny Country Club.
The Trojans finished as one of the top five teams in the WPIAL during last year’s district championship. Derry Area also shared the section title, its second in three years last season, joining the 2017 team, and second in boys’ golf since 1974. Now, the Trojans seek a third section championship in four years.
Greater Latrobe’s Dom Atkinson and Owen Miele turned in their best performance of the season against Section 1-AAA leader Norwin.
Atkinson and Miele both fired a team-low 41, both ending the round with birdies. Ben Ridilla and Jake Pavlik finished at 7-over-43, and Dylan Yeager fired a 52.
Norwin’s Logan Divald was the low-medalist, recording a 2-over-38. Sal Cerilli shot a 41, while Nate Graham and Noah Montanez both finished at 42. Ronnie Howard and Trent Kablach recorded 10-over-46.
Greater Latrobe dropped to 1-9 in section play and 1-10 overall. The Wildcats head to Penn-Trafford at 2 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.