The Derry Area boys’ swimming and diving team scored an 80-73 victory against Kiski School in a boys-only meet on Tuesday.
The Derry Area girls were also in action, but had no swimmers to compete against, so they swam for time.
The Derry Area boys won nine events during the victory.
Jake Short captured the 200 freestle and 500 free, while Wes Buhite also won two events, taking the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly. Jake Buhite took two events, as well, winning the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley, while Cam Washburn won diving.
The Trojan boys also won two relay events.
Derry Area took the 200 medley relay, as the team of Caleb Shaulis, Jake Buhite, Wes Buhite and Jakob Riggle claimed the top spot. The grouping of Jake Buhite, Washburn, Brandyn Findish and Riggle also won the 200 free relay for the Derry Area boys.
Derry Area will host Valley on Thursday (6 p.m.) in a WPIAL Section 4-AA meet.
