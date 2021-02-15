Derry Area wrestling coach Mike Weinell wanted his grapplers to learn something about themselves at Saturday’s Derry Duals.
Weinell felt the Trojans accomplished their goal heading into the individual portion of the season during the five-match event on Saturday at Derry Area High School.
“I thought we did well,” Weinell said. “I basically said, we’re here to get experience to get ready for sections. Win or lose, it doesn’t matter, it’s about going out there and wrestling, and I think overall we did pretty well.”
Derry Area finished sixth in the seven-team event, winning the third match of the night against Blairsville. Trinity Area beat Marion Center to capture the overall championship, while Greensburg Salem placed third, Norwin fourth and South Fayette ended in fifth place.
The Trojans, as a team, fell against Norwin (49-17) in the opener and Trinity Area (48-18) in the second match. Derry Area bested Blairsville, 35-24, but lost against South Fayette, 39-28, and Marion Center by a 41-12 margin. Derry Area, which is currently competing with eight wrestlers, led South Fayette, 28-27, after the last contested match, but forfeited the final two weight classes to give the Lions an 11-point win.
“I told the kids that I knew we weren’t going to win a lot of team stuff because there were a lot of good, full teams,” Weinell said. “But it wasn’t about that. It was about wrestling and we really did pretty well. A lot of kids got some wins and some of those wins, they needed for confidence going into individuals.”
Ty Cymmerman led the Trojans with five victories in five matches. Cymmerman is a two-time state placewinner, who has captured three district and section championships.
“When Ty wants to wrestle, he can wrestle with anybody,” Weinell said. “He did a really good job of just letting it fly. Hopefully, he carries that momentum into this week.”
This past weekend, Cymmerman won three matches by fall, another by technical fall and one decision. He pinned Bodie Morgan of Trinity Area, scored another fall against Blairsville’s Gage Pierce and a third versus Justin Flynn of South Fayette. Cymmerman picked up a technical fall against Norwin’s Luke Weyandt and a 5-1 decision against Gavin Stewart of Marion Center. Cymmerman defeated Stewart last year during the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional Championships, helping to secure a spot in the state tournament.
“He had a really good match against Gavin Stewart,” Weinell said. “He wrestled him at regionals last year in the quarterfinals and it was a pretty good match. We bumped him to 152, and Ty handled him, but (Stewart) is really tough. He had a good match.”
Derry Area freshman Nathan Barkley won four matches on Saturday, including a pair by pin and two forfeits. Barkley pinned Norwin’s Anthony Barle and Daniel Smith of Marion Center. He secured forfeits against Blairsville and South Fayette.
“He wrestled really well at 189, but we bumped him to 215 a couple times,” Weinell said. “He wrestled some big kids and he was a little beat up, but he sucked it up. For a freshman, he’s taking his lumps and he’s going out there and wrestling. He did pretty well.”
Eric Catone also scored three victories, a pair of pins and a decision. He pinned Mason Bell of Blairsville and Praicen Long, of South Fayette before a 5-4 decision against Aidan Cattau of Marion Center.
Nick Reeping, Noah Cymmerman, Dylan Klim and Elysiah Lopez all won two matches on Saturday.
Reeping won by 15-0 technical fall against Adam Blauser of Blairsville, before a 13-4 major decision against Jacob Potts of South Fayette.
Noah Cymmerman, Klim and Lopez all had pins and a forfeit. Noah Cymmerman’s pin came against South Fayette’s Aiden Lockett and his forfeit versus Norwin. He lost a match by injury default against Marion Center. Lopez pinned Brayde Furman of Blairsville and his forfeit came against Trinity Area.
Klim’s forfeit came against Blairsville. Weinell was impressed with Klim’s pinfall victory against Zane Garner of Trinity Area.
“He was losing the match, but he ended up pinning him, so it was pretty cool,” Weinell said. “It was a big win and he was excited. That’s good for confidence, as far as just keep wrestling and anything can happen no matter what’s going on. He’s come a long way from the beginning of the year until now. He was impressive.”
The Trojans are scheduled to compete in the sub-section tournament Tuesday at Southmoreland. The top two wrestlers out of the sub-section advance to Friday’s WPIAL Class 2A Section Tournament at Canon-McMillan High School. The top two then move on to the WPIAL Class 2A Championships Saturday, also at Canon-McMillan.
“That’s going to be tough for a lot of kids,” Weinell said. “It’s going to be hard to get out, but you’re going to be battle tested. It’s pretty tough this year.”
Weinell was happy to host a nice seven-team event at Derry Area this past weekend.
“It was a pretty laid back event and we had a lot of good teams there,” Weinell said. “All the coaches were really cool about everything and everybody wrestled everybody. We were bumping up and down and if you had a kid, we wrestled him. It was a really nice tournament.”
———
NORWIN 49
DERRY AREA 17
106 – Carson Handra (N) p. Dylan Klim
113 – Conner Henning (N) won by forfeit
120 – Evan Gill (N) won by forfeit
126 – Steven Conboy (N) p. Charles Banks
132 – Colton Minerva (N) p. Elysiah Lopez
138 – Nathan Campbell (N) d. Nick Reeping, 6-2
145 – Ty Cymmerman (Derry Area) t.f. Luke Weyandt, 19-4
152 – Albert Hewitt (N) won by forfeit
160 – No match
172 – Tanner Babeo (N) m.d. Eric Catone, 13-2
189 – Josh Page (N) won by forfeit
215 – Nathan Barkley (Derry Area) p. Anthony Barle
285 – Noah Cymmerman (Derry Area) won by forfeit
TRINITY AREA 48
DERRY AREA 18
113 – Mickey Horne (TA) won by forfeit
120 – No match
126 – Blake Reihner (TA) p. Charles Banks
132 – Elysiah Lopez (Derry Area) won by forfeit
138 – Micah Finley (TA) p. Nick Reeping
145 – Ty Cymmerman (Derry Area) p. Bodie Morgan
152 – Andrew Gonzales (TA) won by forfeit
160 – Adam Gill (TA) won by forfeit
172 – Evan Bell (TA) p. Eric Catone
189 – No match
215 – Ty Banco (TA) p. Nathan Barkley
285 – Tyson Brophy (TA) p. Noah Cymmerman
106 – Dylan Klim (Derry Area) p. Zane Garner
DERRY AREA 35
BLAIRSVILLE 24
120 – No match
126 – Kaden Barnhart (B) p. Charles Banks, 4:14
132 – Elysiah Lopez (Derry Area) p. Brayde Furman, 1:19
138 – Nick Reeping (Derry Area) t.f. Adam Blauser, 15-0
145 – Ty Cymmerman (Derry Area) p. Gage Pierce, 1:11
152 – Sebastian Blauser (B) won by forfeit
160 – Cole Stuchal (B) won by forfeit
172 – No match
189 – Eric Catone (Derry Area) p. Mason Bell, 4:34
215 – Nathan Barkley (Derry Area) won by forfeit
285 – Brad Miller (B) p. Noah Cymmerman, 0:44
106 – Dylan Klim (Derry Area) won by forfeit
113 – No match
SOUTH FAYETTE 39
DERRY AREA 28
126 – Cohlman Carpenter (SF) d. Charles Banks, 7-0
132 – Domenic Oliastro (SF) p. Elysiah Lopez
138 – Nick Reeping (Derry Area) m.d. Jacob Potts, 13-4
145 – Ty Cymmerman (Derry Area) p. Justin Flynn
152 – Mason O’Britz (SF) won by forfeit
160 – Cody Potts (SF) won by forfeit
172 – Eric Catone (Derry Area) p. Praicen Long
189 – Nathan Barkley (Derry Area) won by forfeit
215 – No match
285 – Noah Cymmerman (Derry Area) p. Adam Lockett
106 – Jonathan Baiano (SF) p. Dylan Klim
113 – James Anderson (SF) won by forfeit
120 – Matthew Guszczynski (SF) won by forfeit
MARION CENTER 41
DERRY AREA 12
138 – No match
145 – Gage Heilbrun (MC) p. Nick Reeping
152 – Ty Cymmerman (Derry Area) d. Gavin Stewart, 5-1
160 – Calvin Rombaugh (MC) won by forfeit
172 – Eric Catone (Derry Area) d. Aidan Cattau, 5-4
189 – No match
215 – Nathan Barkley (Derry Area) p. Daniel Smith
285 – Marvin Beatty (MC) inj. default Noah Cymmerman
106 – Camden Stewart (MC) p. Dylan Klim
113 – No match
120 – Ethan Ashbaugh (MC) won by forfeit
126 – Carter Gilmore (MC) p. Charles Banks
132 – Liam Cornetto (MC) t.f. Elysiah Lopez, 15-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.