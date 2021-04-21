Derry Area baseball coach John Flickinger was excited at the prospect for more after the Trojans’ first meaningful game in more than five decades against backyard rival Ligonier Valley.
Flickinger was encouraged by his team’s effort during a 12-7 victory against Ligonier Valley in WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 action on Tuesday at Derry Area. But the Trojans’ long-time manager is also eager to have Ligonier Valley in the same section — the two schools are separated by 11 miles — after the Rams spent the last 50 years in District 6.
“I’m excited to have Ligonier Valley in the WPIAL and I think they are (excited), as well,” Flickinger said. “This can become a friendly rivalry, similar to what we have against Latrobe and Mount Pleasant, where you respect each other and at the same time hate like hell to lose to them.”
Ligonier Valley coach Brett Marabito wasn’t happy with the final result, but he was pleased to see a familiar opponent in section play.
“Although we didn’t come out on top, (Tuesday) was an awesome game with an incredible atmosphere,” Marabito said. “It’s what you expect when you play a rival. Benches had energy, their fans were into the game … it’s the type of atmosphere you love to be in with high school sports.”
The competition is also tight between the two rivals, as evidenced by their standing in the section, currently battling for third and fourth place behind section front-runner Deer Lakes and Valley. Both local teams are 2-2 in section play, while Derry Area improved to 3-2 and Ligonier Valley is now 5-3 overall.
The teams are scheduled to square off again, weather permitting, 4:30 p.m. today at Ligonier Valley in the second game of the back-to-back section set.
“It’s certainly enjoyable to win games like this, but (Ligonier Valley) fights and claws for everything,” Flickinger said. “They are well-coached, and gritty, and they will be ready for us (Wednesday), so we better bring our best.”
Derry Area lost its first two games of the season in section play against Valley. But the Trojans have responded with three straight wins, topping Burrell in exhibition play before back-to-back section wins against Mount Pleasant Area, and now Ligonier Valley.
Ligonier Valley won its first four games of the season, including two section games against East Allegheny, the Rams’ first since returning to the WPIAL. The Rams lost back-to-back games against Somerset Area and Deer Lakes before routing Leechburg Area and then falling to Derry Area on Tuesday for their third loss in four games.
“I told my guys that coach Flickinger runs a great program, and they would be ready to play ball,” Marabito said. “We had a minimize mistakes and unfortunately, we gave a good team too many free opportunities, and credit to (Derry Area) for taking advantage of our mistakes.
“I tell my guys that’s a trait of a good baseball team, and we have been good at that all season, but unfortunately, we were on the wrong end of the mistakes with seven unearned.”
Derry Area pounded out 12 runs on 12 hits, while also capitalizing on five Ligonier Valley errors. Derry Area held a 3-1 lead through two innings, but the Rams scored the next four runs for a 5-3 lead. Then, Derry Area came alive with nine of the game’s final 11 runs, including six straight for a 9-5 advantage through five innings.
Ryan Bushey and Matt McDowell paced the Trojans at the plate, both with three hits. Bushey also scored twice and drove in two runs, while McDowell scored three runs and added two RBI. Antonio Hauser contributed two hits, including a double and two runs, while Josh Ulery and Sam Jones both singled and scored. Brayden Mickinac doubled and drove in two, while Jaden Jackson also crossed twice for the Trojans.
Paul Koontz was the winning pitcher. He allowed two earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk in three-and-a-third innings. Ryan Hood gave up five runs, three earned, on three hits with two strikeouts and six walks in three-and-two-thirds.
Nick Beitel led Ligonier Valley offensively with two hits, including a triple and two runs. Haden Sierocky added two hits, including a double and a run, while Lucas Mills also singled twice and crossed. Connor Tunstall and Lanigan McCulty both singled and scored for the Rams, who scored seven runs on eight hits.
Jacob Bleehash was the losing pitcher, allowing seven runs, six earned, on eight hits with six strikeouts and two walks in three-and-a-third innings. Beitel and Grant Dowden gave up five unearned runs on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Sierocky opened the scoring in the first when his base hit brought home Beitel, but the Trojans jumped in front in the second. Bushey singled in McDowell, and Ulery followed with a base hit that plated Hauser to give the Trojans the lead. Jones grounded out to plate the Trojans’ third run.
Ligonier Valley took a 5-3 lead in the top of the fourth. Lucas Mills stole home, Sierocky scored on an error and George Golden came in on a sacrifice fly. Mills’ single in the top of the fourth plated Tunstall to give the Rams a two-run lead.
“I have to give my guys credit because we put together a couple great innings and had them on the ropes,” Marabito said. “We didn’t hit the ball great, but we did the little things to manufacture runs when we had the opportunity.”
Derry Area regained the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth. Bushey singled home Jackson and McDowell scored on an error to tie the game. Mickinac doubled in Bushey and Ulery to give the Trojans a 7-5 edge.
McDowell drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the fifth and Hauser doubled. McDowell scored on a passed ball and Hauser came in on an error, as the Trojans stretched it to a 9-5 lead.
The Rams remained within striking distance in the top of the sixth, as Beitel tripled home McCulty, while Sierocky doubled in Beitel to make it a 9-7 game.
But Derry Area closed the game with three runs in the sixth. Jones scored on an error, while McDowell singled home Jackson and Nick Detore to set the final.
Marabito is excited to see the Trojans again for a chance at redemption in the second game of the section set between the nearby rivals.
“Being able to play local teams and develop these rivalries (in the WPIAL) makes the game that much more interesting,” Marabito said.
Ligonier Valley Derry Area ab r h ab r h
Beitel 3 2 2 Hauser 4 2 2 Mills 3 1 2 Bushey 4 2 3 Sierocky 3 1 2 Ulery 3 1 1 Golden 2 1 0 Jones 3 1 1 Dowden 3 0 0 Mickinac 3 0 1 Seftas 3 0 0 Hood 2 0 0 Tunstall 2 1 1 Koontz 1 0 0 Lawson 3 0 0 Thomas 4 0 0 Bleehash 2 0 0 Beighley 4 0 1 McCulty 2 1 1 McDowell 3 3 3 Faas 0 0 0 Detore 0 1 0 Schreyer 0 0 0 Jackson 0 2 0 Penich 0 0 0 Ray 0 0 0
Totals 26 7 8 Totals 31 12 12Lig. Valley 103 102 0 — 7 8 5Derry Area 030 423 x — 12 12 1 Doubles: Hauser, Mickinac (DA); Sierocky (LV) Triples: Beitel (LV) Strikeouts by: Hood-2, Koontz-5 (DA); Bleehash-6, Beitel-2, Dowden-2 (LV) Base on balls by: Hood-6, Koontz-1 (DA); Bleehash-2, Beitel-1, Dowden-0 (LV) Winning pitcher: Paul Koontz Losing pitcher: Jacob Bleehash
