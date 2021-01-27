The Derry Area wrestling team held a celebration of seniors and a celebration of wrestling on Tuesday.
The Trojans took part in their 11th match of the year on Tuesday, an impressive feat in itself considering the unusual circumstances surrounding this season regarding the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“I’m happy we’re getting to wrestle when we do,” Derry Area coach Mike Weinell said after his Trojans scored a 35-24 exhibition home victory against neighboring Blairsville. “I’m happy we got our senior night in.”
The Trojans (2-1, 4-7) honored seniors Ty Cymmerman, Nick Reeping, Xavier Merlin and Mike Kelly on Tuesday in front of a crowd mostly consisting of family, pared down from the usual packed gymnasium of supporters because of COVID-19 attendance restrictions. Derry Area also recognized Blairsville seniors Brayde Furman and Cody Taylor before the match.
“It was different, but all of the matches have been different this year,” Weinell said. “You want to decorate and do everything for them. It’s not the same, but then again nothing is the same. We’re lucky that we were able to pull this off and recognize them. We’re happy we were able to have it.”
Derry Area picked up victories in seven of 11 weight classes and five of eight contested matches. The middleweights came through for the Trojans, tilting the bout in Derry Area’s favor.
Dylan Klim’s forfeit win at 106 gave the Trojans an early lead, but Blairsville jumped in front after consecutive pins. Blairsville’s Kaden Barnhart pinned Xavier Merlin in 1:46 at 120 pounds, while Furman earned a fall against Derry Area’s Elysiah Lopez in 3:38 in the 126-pound bout to give Blairsville a 12-6 lead.
“We gave up 12 points right off the bat,” Weinell said. “That was tough. We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole.”
The middleweights did the job for the Trojans, led by a pair of seniors and a Blairsville transfer. The Derry Area middleweights scored the next four victories, turning the early six-point deficit into a 26-12 lead, which put the match out of reach.
Lucid Jackson tied the match, 12-12, for Derry Area when he pinned Adam Blauser in 3:20, setting the stage for Charles Banks, a Blairsville transfer to give the Trojans the lead for good. Banks bumped two weight classes, from 126 to 138, where he picked up a 10-6 decision against Gage Pierce. Banks was close to a major decision with a 10-4 advantage, but Pierce picked up two points in the final 30 seconds, leading to the decision that gave the Trojans a 15-12 edge.
“(Blairsville) is (Banks’) former team, so we wanted to make sure we wrestled tough for him,” Weinell said. “He was a little pumped up and his adrenaline was pumping pretty hard. I told him to calm down and wrestle smart and basic. That’s what he did and he won the match.”
Then, Reeping and Cymmerman, the Derry Area seniors, came through for the Trojans. Reeping extended the Trojans’ lead to 20-12 with his 15-0 technical fall against Taylor at 145 pounds.
“He wrestled smart,” Weinell said. “Two times, I thought he should’ve pinned him. He was real close, but he didn’t get that call. But he ended up with the (technical fall), which was good. Those were good bonus points for us.”
Cymmerman pinned Sebastian Blauser in 42 seconds at 152 pounds to give the Trojans a 26-12 lead and clinch the match victory.
“Ty just comes out and does what Ty does on senior night,” Weinell said. “He’s a captain on the team and he’s led by example for a long time here. He did a great job.”
Derry Area and Blairsville split the final two contested matches. Derry Area’s Brayden Mickinac defeated Mason Bell, 6-2, at 189 pounds, while Blairsville’s Brad Miller pinned Noah Cymmerman in 2:15 at 285 pounds. Cole Stuchal picked up a forfeit win for Blairsville at 160, while Eric Catone did the same for Derry Area at 170 pounds.
“Overall, I thought we wrestled well,” Weinell said. “It was a nice night.”
It was also the Trojans’ final test before the annual Powerade Tournament.
The prestigious event was rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It typically takes place between the Christmas and New Year’s holiday week at Canon-McMillan High School, but because of state restrictions, it was shifted to a two-day event, Friday and Saturday, at the Monroeville Convention Center.
Cymmerman is seeded No. 3 at 145 pounds. Cymmerman, a two-time state placewinner — sixth last season and fourth as a sophomore — is a perfect 11-0 this season with two decisions, a major decision, technical fall and five pins.
“It’s going to be a tough weekend,” Weinell said. “It’s going to be different because it’s at the convention center. It’s just going to be interesting to see how it’s handled with the different restrictions.
“I don’t know what to expect, but I know it’s going to be tough. It’s our only tournament of the year, so it’s going to give us some experience for individuals when it’s time for that.”
DERRY AREA 35,
BLAIRSVILLE 24
106 – Dylan Klim (DA) won by forfeit
113 – No match
120 – Kaden Barnhart (B) p. Xavier Merlin, 1:46
126 – Brayde Furman (B) p. Elysiah Lopez, 3:38
132 – Lucid Jackson (DA) p. Adam Blauser, 3:20
138 – Charles Banks (DA) d. Gage Pierce, 10-6
145 – Nick Reeping (DA) t.f. Cody Taylor, 15-0
152 – Ty Cymmerman (DA) p. Sebastian Blauser, 0:42
160 – Cole Stuchal (B) won by forfeit
170 – Eric Catone (DA) won by forfeit
189 – Brayden Mickinac (DA) d. Mason Bell, 6-2
215 – No match
285 – Brad Miller (B) p. Noah Cymmerman, 2:15
