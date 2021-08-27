Derry Area wrestling is turning to a former Trojan great to lead its varsity program into the future.
At Thursday’s special meeting, the Derry Area school board approved to change the status of Troy Dolan from assistant middle school wrestling coach to head varsity coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year. Board president David Krinock abstained.
Dolan will replace Mike Weinell, who resigned in June after more than a decade leading the program. He’ll take over a Trojans squad that went 6-13 overall with a 3-1 sub-section mark last season.
While Derry Area’s 16-year run of state medalists came to an end last year — Tyler Cymmerman fell one victory short of advancing to PIAAs, placing fifth in the West Super Regional — the program has managed to have a state tournament qualifier for 27 consecutive seasons.
Dolan is certainly a familiar name to Derry Area wrestling fans, capturing three straight PIAA titles (2005-07) and finishing with a 170-9 overall record, including a 40-match win streak to end his Trojans career. He was also a three-time high school All-American.
As a high schooler, Dolan was coached at Derry Area by Mike Wood and ranked as high as sixth in the country. Following his prep career, he went 28-6 as a redshirt freshman at Division I Missouri in 2007-08 while recording seven falls, four technical falls and six major decisions, including victories over several highly ranked wrestlers. He won 15 matches for the Tigers as a sophomore, including a pair of top-eight tournament finishes, before eventually departing the program.
Dolan briefly took his talents to Lock Haven, before leaving the sport for several years. In 2015, at the age of 26, he enrolled at Division II Pitt-Johnstown and wrestled for coach Pat Pecora.
Dolan will try to fill the shoes of Weinell, whose teams won 131 dual meets in his decade-plus leading the Trojans, crowned several PIAA champions and boasted numerous highly successful wrestlers.
Weinell finished his Derry Area career as the second-most winningest coach in the program’s 50-plus-year history. Among the 100-win wrestlers during his time as head coach include state champions Jimmy Gulibon, Travis Shaffer and Micky Phillippi; two-time PIAA finalist Dom DeLuca, along with Stone Kepple, Kace Sabedra, Shawn Broadway and Trey Weinell, the coach’s son.
Gulibon joined rare air by winning four PIAA titles from 2009-12 and is only one of 13 Pennsylvania wrestlers all-time to pull the feat. Additionally, Phillippi won three state crowns in 2013, ‘15 and ‘16 and Travis Shaffer also took home state gold in 2011.
Weinell, who was hired as head coach in October 2010, replaced Wood, who went 100-55 in dual matches and coached five individual state champs — including Dolan — during nine years at Derry Area.
In another wrestling move at Thursday’s meeting, the school board approved to change the status of Brandon Mikeska from head middle school wrestling coach to assistant varsity wrestling coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year.
The board also approved the hire of Brandon Brown (middle school/varsity football), John Kerr (middle school/varsity volleyball) and Adam Redinger (varsity tennis) as volunteer coaches for the 2021-22 school year.
