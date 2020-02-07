Derry Area celebrated its seniors with a sweep.
It was a clean sweep for the Trojans on Senior Night as the Derry Area boys and girls won all 23 events combined during a home victory against Valley on Thursday. Scores were 89-57 on the girls side and 28-12 in boys competition.
Also on Thursday, the Greater Latrobe boys were swept by Norwin. The Lady Wildcats lost, 95-73, while the boys fell by a narrow 87-83 margin.
Lauren Angus captured two events, winning the 50 freestyle and 500 free while Keely Siko also won twice in the 100 breaststroke and 200 free.
Delaney Gordon won the 200 individual medley, Maddie Sanderson captured the 100 butterfly and Makenzie Eades the 100 free. Emily Bolish won the 100 breast, and Ali Cowan captured diving for the Lady Trojans.
Derry Area won the relay events on the girls’ side. Angus, Eades, Sanderson and Abby Kubiak won the 200 medley relay, while the team of Siko, Deana Henderson, Kubiak and Eades captured the 200 free relay. The team of Eades, Kubiak, Siko and Angus also won the 400 free relay.
Wes Buhite won the 200 free and 500 free for the DA boys while Jake Buhite took the 100 breast and the 200 individual medley.
Caleb Shaulis captured the 50 free, Brandyn Findish won the 100 free, and Cameron Washburn took diving. Carson Chamberlain also won the 100 back for the Trojan boys’ team.
The Derry Area boys also swept the relay events.
Jakob Riggle, Devin Sheffler, Jake Short and Findish won the 200 medley relay while Jake Buhite, Riggle, Shaulis and Wes Buhite won the 200 free relay. The team of Wes Buhite, Riggle, Sheffler and Jake Buhite also won the 400 free relay.
Derry Area is back in action Tuesday (6 p.m.) at home against Norwin in an exhibition meet.
The Greater Latrobe boys won four events against Norwin.
Colin Spehar captured the 100 back with a WPIAL qualifying time while Liam Mucino placed first in the 500 free. Corbin Makar also won the 100 breast with a WPIAL qualifying time.
The team of Brendan Bugala, Makar, Spehar and Gavin Skwirut won the 200 medley relay with a WPIAL qualifying effort.
Spehar also placed second in the 100 butterfly, but did enough for a WPIAL qualifying time. The Wildcats’ 400 relay team of Spehar, Skwirut, Mucino and Daniel Marinchak placed second, but earned a WPIAL qualifying time.
The GL girls had three winners against Norwin.
Hannah Brewer won twice in the 100 fly and the 100 back. She earned a WPIAL qualifying time in the 100 fly. Brewer also was part of the winning 200 free relay team that included Gracie Wetzel, Andrea Hoffman and Molly Bobik. The winning relay team took the event with a WPIAL qualifying time.
Greater Latrobe is back in action next Thursday (6 p.m.) Thursday against Hempfield Area at home.
