The Derry Area baseball team threw out the pleasantries on Wednesday.
The Trojans welcomed Ligonier Valley to Derry Area on Tuesday and emerged victorious during the first meaningful section game between the nearby rivals in more than 50 years.
A day later, Derry Area used a breakout inning to complete the WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 sweep against Ligonier Valley and win for the second time in as many days against the Rams, 15-0, during a blustery four-inning, mercy-rule game Wednesday at Ligonier Valley.
Derry Area outscored Ligonier Valley — the two schools are separated by 11 miles — by a 27-7 margin in the two-game set. The Trojans scored a 12-7 home win on Tuesday, but it wasn’t easy, as Ligonier Valley held a 5-3 lead in the fourth inning, and kept it close, trailing by only two runs in the sixth before Derry Area pulled away for the five-run victory.
Derry Area upped its record to 3-2 in section play and 4-2 overall. The Trojans lost their first two games of the season, both in section play against Valley, but Derry Area has responded with four straight wins. The Trojans earned their first win of the season during a 14-run exhibition outburst against Burrell, followed by a section win at Mount Pleasant Area and the recent sweep of Ligonier Valley. Derry Area has hit double digits in all four of its win this season, outscoring the opposition 51-17 during the recent four-game run. It’s an average of 13 runs scored and four runs against.
Derry Area is back in action during the Homer-Center Baseball Classic this weekend in Homer City. The Trojans are scheduled to face Richland, 4 p.m. Friday at First Commonwealth Field in Homer City, followed by another tournament game on Saturday. Derry Area is set for a section set against section front-runner Deer Lakes next week.
Josh Ulery guided the Trojans with two doubles and five RBI. He was also the winning pitcher, giving up just two hits during the four-inning, complete-game shutout effort with five strikeouts and zero walks.
Antonio Hauser singled twice, scored three runs and drove in two for the Trojans, while Ryan Bushey doubled and came around twice. Sam Jones doubled and scored, while Ryan Hood and Nick Thomas singled and crossed. Matt McDowell had a hit and two runs, while Brayden Mickinac and Jaden Jackson both scored twice for Derry Area, which produced 15 runs on just nine hits.
Ligonier Valley fell to 2-3 in the section and 5-4 overall. The Rams won their first four games of the season, including two section games against East Allegheny, the Rams’ first since returning to the WPIAL. Ligonier Valley has lost four times in the last five games. The Rams dropped back-to-back games against Somerset Area and Deer Lakes, and routed Leechburg Area prior to consecutive defeats against Derry Area. The Rams have been outscored 48-30 in their last five games.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to host winless Steel Valley, 4:30 p.m. Friday in an exhibition. The Rams will hold a ceremony at 4:15 p.m. to recognize former coach John Jones with a plaque. Jones, who coached Ligonier Valley for eight seasons, passed away in December after a battle with cancer. The Rams have a section series scheduled against Valley next week.
Nick Beitel and Mason Seftas had the lone hits for Ligonier Valley on Wednesday. Beitel suffered the pitching defeat, allowing eight runs on five hits with zero strikeouts and six walks in three innings. Haden Sierocky gave up five runs on two hits with zero strikeouts and three walks, while Seftas allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits with zero strikeouts and a walk.
Derry Area scored three runs in the top of the first and one more in the third for a 4-0 lead. Then, the Trojans broke out for an 11-run fourth to close the game.
Ulery’s sacrifice fly in the first inning plated Hauser, who led off the game with a five-pitch walk. Hood singled home Bushey and Beighley’s bases-loaded walk scored Mickinac to give Derry Area an early 3-0 lead.
The Trojans took a 4-0 lead in the third before ending the game in the fourth. Hood’s sacrifice fly plated Jones.
The first five Derry Area batters reached in the fourth. Bushey drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Jackson and Ulery doubled in a pair, McDowell and Hauser, to make it a 7-0 game. Hood drew a bases-loaded walk, the Trojans’ fourth of the game, to plate Bushey, Thomas singled in Lucas Ray and Beighley landed Derry Area’s fifth bases-loaded walk, which scored Mickinac and gave the Trojans a 10-0 lead.
McDowell reached on an error and Jackson scored on the play, while Hauser’s single plated Thomas and Jackson. Ulery’s double scored McDowell and Hauser to complete the scoring.
———
Derry Area Ligonier Valley ab r h ab r h
Hauser 3 3 2 Beitel 2 0 1 Bushey 2 2 1 Mills 2 0 0 Ulery 3 0 2 Sierocky 2 0 0 Jones 3 1 1 Golden 2 0 0 Mickinac 1 2 0 Dowden 2 0 0 Penich 1 0 0 Seftas 1 0 1 Hood 1 1 1 Tunstall 1 0 0 Ward 1 0 0 Bleehash 1 0 0 Thomas 2 1 1 McCulty 1 0 0 Beighley 0 0 0 Faas 0 0 0 McDowell 3 2 1 Lawson 0 0 0 Jackson 0 2 0 Ray 0 1 0 Detore 0 0 0
Totals 20 15 9 Totals 14 0 2Derry Area 301 (11)00 0 — 15 9 1Lig. Valley 000 000 0 — 0 2 2 Doubles: Ulery-2, Bushey, Jones (DA) Strikeouts by: Ulery-5 (DA); Beitel-0, Sierocky-0, Seftas-0, Lawson-1 (LV) Base on balls by: Ulery-0 (DA); Beitel-6, Sierocky-3, Seftas-1, Lawson-0 (LV) Winning pitcher: Josh Ulery Losing pitcher: Nick Beitel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.