The Derry Area boys’ golf team completed a sweep of Ligonier Valley with a 214-219 victory during a WPIAL Section 2-AA match on Monday at Latrobe Elks.
Derry Area defeated Ligonier Valley by three strokes during the season-opening match – Ligonier Valley’s first official in its return to the WPIAL – on Aug. 27. This was a five-stroke victory on Monday, allowing Derry Area to stay perfect in section play.
Ryan Bushey, Hunter Jurica, Ashton Beighley and Bryce Baum all carded a 42 to lead the Trojans. Nick Thomas added a 45, as Derry Area held on for the victory.
Ligonier Valley’s Ryan Jones was the overall low medalist in the match. Teammate Jake Bleehash came in with a 43, while John Rankin ended one stroke back at 44. Isaac Neidbalson carded a 45 and Josh Harbert contributed a 46 for the Rams.
Derry Area will meet Greensburg Central Catholic on Wednesday at Mount Odin Golf Course. The Trojans won the first contest by 10 strokes, 216-226, at Latrobe Elks. Greensburg Central Catholic will visit Ligonier Valley on Friday at Champion Lakes.
