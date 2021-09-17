The Derry Area boys’ golf team wasn’t able to take down Greensburg Central Catholic on its home course.
The Trojans suffered their first loss of the year, falling against the Centurions, 207-210, during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 match played Thursday at Mount Odin.
Also on Thursday, the Greater Latrobe boys’ golf team kept its playoff hopes alive with a narrow 209-212 victory against Indiana Area during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 match played at Indiana Country Club.
Additionally on Thursday, the Ligonier Valley girls beat Derry Area, 208-230, during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 1 match at Ligonier Country Club, and the Ligonier Valley boys also fell to Greensburg Central Catholic, 207-217 in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 tri-match action. Additionally, the Greensburg Central Catholic girls claimed a pair of WPIAL Class 2A, Section 1 victories, defeating Mount Pleasant Area, 163-189 and Geibel, 163-213, both at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
The Derry Area and GCC boys are both 6-1 overall following the Centurions’ three-stroke win at Mount Odin. Derry Area beat the Centurions, 208-225, during the Trojans’ second match of the season at Latrobe Elks Golf Course.
“GCC tends to be a tough team to beat at their course,” Derry Area coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “They play well at Mount Odin, just like we are hard to beat at Latrobe Elks. We beat them at the Elks, but going in, I knew that you can’t take them for granted.”
Smeltzer took advice from former Greater Latrobe golf coach Dick Sterrett, who once told her that if a team can win its home matches, then it will do well.
“We win at home and GCC is much like us in that respect,” Smeltzer said. “They do what they have to do to win at Mount Odin.”
Derry Area’s Hunter Jurica led all scorers with a 37 and teammate Antonio Hauser was just one stroke off the pace with a 38.
“Hunter has been pretty steady and consistent, playing to his handicap and Antonio has stepped it up this year, taking about seven or eight strokes off his game since last year,” Smeltzer said.
Nick Thomas added a 44 for the Trojans, while Hayden Smolleck ended one stroke back at 45. Owen Hammers also contributed a 46 for the Trojans.
“I am proud of the young guys that stepped up,” Smeltzer said. “This was Hayden’s first varsity start and I couldn’t ask any more from him. Owen was right behind him and he hung in there. Nick has been consistent as well. We have depth and these kids proved it again. They gave everything they had and kept it close.”
Mike Mulaney led GCC with a 39, while Braden Riley followed with a 41. Braden Marker and Jorge Rodriguez both contributed a 42 and Wade Boyle closed the round with a 43.
Derry Area is back in action, 3:30 p.m. Friday against Southmoreland at Pleasant Valley Country Club.
“We are at the toughest part of the season, and a few rainouts mean that we are playing a lot down the stretch,” Smeltzer said.
Greater Latrobe upped its record to 5-3 in the section and 5-5 overall. The Wildcats won their third consecutive section match, also defeating Armstrong and Indiana Area again earlier in the week, to stay in the playoff hunt.
Alex DiBernardo led Greater Latrobe with a 4-over-40, while Owen Miele and Jake Pavlik both carded a 5-over-41. DeBarnardo, Miele and Pavlik all carded birdies during the round. Daylan Yeager shot a 7-over-43, while P.J. Germano came in at 8-over-44 for the Wildcats.
Harrison Martineau was the overall low medalist for Indiana Area (4-4) with a 2-over-38, while Trevor Todd and Alex Holuta both shot a 4-over-40. Gabe Nettleton contributed a 7-over-43 and Adam Cowburn added a 51 for the Little Indians.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 3:30 p.m. today against Greensburg Salem at Latrobe Country Club.
Derry Area’s Bethany Dixon and Ligonier Valley’s Lauren Brant shared low medalist honors, both with a 46 in the Lady Rams’ victory against the Lady Trojans.
Allie Chamberlain came in at 55 for the Lady Trojans, while Amanda Woods shot a 49 for the Lady Rams. Lauren Brant shot a 46 for Ligonier Valley and Haley Boyd contributed a 50.
The Ligonier Valley boys fell to 4-4 in the section and 5-4 overall following the Rams’ loss against Greensburg Central Catholic in tri-match action.
Josh Harbert and Gavin McMullen were co-medalists for Ligonier Valley, both with a 41. Logan Smith followed with a 42, while Luke Lentz contributed a 44. Brody McIntosh also added a 44 for the Rams.
The Ligonier Valley boys are back in action Monday, as the Rams participate in individual sectional competition at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
The GCC girls upped its record to 6-0 in section play following the Lady Centurions’ tri-match win against Mount Pleasant Area and Geibel.
Meghan Zambruno shot a 1-over-par-36 to lead the Lady Centurions. Izabela Aigner shot a 39 for the Lady Centurions, while Natalie Miller had a 44 to lead Mount Pleasant Area. Claire Konieczny shot a 40 to pace Geibel.
