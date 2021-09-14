The Derry Area boys’ golf team stayed perfect with a 207-225 victory against visiting Ligonier Valley during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 match played Monday at Latrobe Elks. Also on Monday, Greater Latrobe suffered a 219-226 setback against Hempfield Area during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 match played at Latrobe Country Club.
Hunter Jurica paced the Trojans with a 37, while Jonathan Hugus and Antonio Hauser both followed with a 40. Ashton Beighley contributed a 43, while Nick Thomas posted a 47 for the Trojans, who completed the season sweep of Ligonier Valley and improved to 6-0 overall.
Logan Smith had the low score for Ligonier Valley with a 39, while Josh Harbert ended two strokes back at 41. Brody McIntosh shot a 46, Luke Lentz was one behind with a 47 and Gavin McMullen shot a 52 for the Rams, who are 4-3 in section play and 5-3 overall.
Jake Pavlik and J.D. Robinson led Greater Latrobe (2-3, 2-5), both with a 6-over-42 against Hempfield Area. Pavlik carded two birdies during his round, while Robinson had one. Owen Miele finished one stroke back with a 7-over-43, while Alex DiBernardo shot a 47 and Daylan Yeager came in at 52.
Hempfield Area’s Caden Biondi was the overall low medalist with a 5-over-41, while Austin Corona came in a 6-over-42. Caleb Prola shot a 7-over-43, while Dom Vallano shot a 10-over-46. Conner Iarussi and Jackson Rigbee both fired a 47 for the Spartans, who improved to 5-2 overall.
Derry Area will face Greensburg Central Catholic at Mount Odin Golf Course on Wednesday, while Ligonier Valley visits Greensburg Salem at Hannastown Golf Course on the same day. Greater Latrobe is back in action, 3:30 p.m. today against Indiana Area at Latrobe Country Club.
