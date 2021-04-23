The Derry Area track and field teams split a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 7 meet against host Deer Lakes on Thursday.
The girls captured 11 events in a 85-55 win, while the boys fell, 84-46, picking up first place in two jumping events. The Lady Trojans improved to 4-1 overall, while the boys fell to 2-3.
The Lady Trojans were scheduled to compete in an invitational on Saturday at Butler Area, but they will not be attending. Derry Area is scheduled to conclude section play with a home meet against Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Tara Perry won a quartet of events to lead the Lady Trojans. She took first in the 100 hurdles (:16.85) and 200 (:29.1), while also capturing the high jump (5-0) and triple jump with a 32-3.
Leah Perry picked up wins in the 300 hurdles (:53.4) and long jump with a leap of 14-7. Caitlyn Crook also won two events: Shot put (33-0) and discus with a 93-0. Sydney Williams crossed first in the 400 (1:09), while Faith Heckathorn won javelin with a 71-0.
The Lady Trojans also prevailed during the 1600 relay in 4:59.
The Derry Area boys won two events, as Connor Quinlisk’s leaps of 19-9 and 38-6 topped long jump and triple jump, respectively.
———
(BOYS)
DEER LAKES 84
DERRY AREA 46
3200 relay – Deer Lakes; 10:21
110 hurdles – Buechel (DL), Rhea (DA); :19.23
100 – Rosseman (DL), Quinlisk (DA), Scarantine (DL); :11.15
1600 – Hilliard (DL), Elder (DL), Cecchini (DA); 5:42
400 relay – Deer Lakes; :46.9
400 – Spence (DL), Herman (DL), Hammond (DL); :56.3
300 hurdles – Buechel (DL), Rhea (DA); :48.3
800 – Hammond (DL), Hartley (DL), Kruse (DL); 2:36
200 – Rosseman (DL), Quinlisk (DA), Dach (DL); :22.9
3200 – Hilliard (DL), Elder (DA), Cecchini (DA); 12:08
1600 relay – Deer Lakes
Shot – Sciullo (DL), Rager (DA), Chamberlain (DA); 43-2
Discus – Hazlett (DL), Rager (DA), Sciullo (DL); 121-3
Javelin – Spence (DL), Sciullo (DL), Rager (DA); 125-9
Long jump – Quinlisk (DA), Clark (DA), Scacentin (DL); 19-9
Triple jump – Quinlisk (DA), Clark (DA), McNichol (DA); 38-6
———
(GIRLS)
DERRY AREA 85
DEER LAKES 55
3200 relay – Deer Lakes; 11:35
100 hurdles – T Perry (DA), Lollo (DL), Olexa (DL); :16.85
100 – McCoy (DL), L Perry (DA), Olexa (DL); :13.46
1600 – Klemenson (DL), Huber (DA), Windows (DL); 6:26
400 relay – Deer Lakes; :57.60
400 – Williams (DA), Boulos (DL), Macy (DL); 1:09
300 hurdles – L Perry (DA), Lollo (DL), Peterman (DA); :53.4
800 – Boulos (DL), Huber (DA), Cramer (DA); 2:56
200 – T Perry (DA), Williams (DA), Olexa (DL); :29.1
3200 – Klemenson (DL), Steffey (DA), Palmer (DL); 13:50
1600 relay – Derry Area; 4:59
Shot – Crook (DA), Bungard (DA), Lewis (DA); 33-0
Discus – Crook (DA), Lewis (DA), Moore (DL); 93-0
Javelin – Heckathorn (DA), Crook (DA); 71-0
High jump – T Perry (DA); 5-0
Long jump – L Perry (DA); 14-7
Triple jump – T Perry (DA), Baker (DA), Hartley (DA); 32-3
