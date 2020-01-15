Greater Latrobe fell to Franklin Regional, while Derry Area split with Burrell during swimming and diving action on Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats lost, 93-87, against Franklin Regional, while the Greater Latrobe boys fell, 92-88, also against the Panthers.
The Derry Area boys defeated Burrell, 65-13, but the Lady Trojans lost, 84-80, as the final relay decided the meet.
The GL girls won four events against Franklin Regional.
Gracie Wetzel took the 200 individual medley and Hannah Brewer the 100 butterfly while Jordyn Miller captured diving with a WPIAL qualifying score. Lauren Bisignani placed second in diving with a qualifying effort.
The Lady Wildcats’ team of Brewer, Wetzel, Andrea Hoffman and Molly Bobik also won the 200 freestyle relay.
Corbin Makar won the 100 breaststroke for the Greater Latrobe boys. Clay McClintock placed second in diving, but posted a WPIAL qualifying score.
The 200 medley relay team of Brendan Bugala, Makar, Colin Spehar and Liam Mucino took second with a qualifying time, as did the 200 free relay team of Spehar, Makar, Daniel Marinchak and Gavin Skwirut.
Greater Latrobe is back in action at Kiski Area, 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Derry Area girls battled back from an early deficit, only to fall short in the final relay.
Makenzie Eades won the 100 free and 200 free, and Lauren Angus the 50 free and 100 breast. Abby Kubiak also captured the 500 free while the team of Keely Siko, Kubiak, Eades and Angus took the 200 free relay.
Jake Buhite won the 200 free and 500 free while Jake Short took the 200 individual medley. Caleb Shaulis captured the 50 free and Jakob Riggle the 100 backstroke while Wes Buhite took the 100 butterfly and 100 breast.
The team of Jake Buhite, Devin Sheffler, Wes Buhite and Shaulis won the 200 medley relay while the grouping of Brandyn Findish, Cameron Washburn, Carson Chamberlain and A.J. Vanderelli captured the 200 free relay.
The team of Findish, Riggle, Sheffler and Short won the 400 free relay in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.