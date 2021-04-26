Richland tripped up the Derry Area baseball team, but the Trojans got back on track against Homer-Center during Saturday’s second day of the Homer-Center Baseball Classic.
Richland scored a walk-off victory to end the Trojans’ four-game win streak, 3-2, on Friday, but Derry Area routed Homer-Center, 11-1, during a five-inning, mercy-rule game the following day.
Derry Area is 5-3 overall following the two-day tournament. The Trojans are back in action, 4 p.m. Monday during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 home game against Deer Lakes at Grandview Field. It’s a key game for the Trojans against the front-running, one-loss Lancers (5-0, 7-1), as Derry Area has three section games to play after this series.
Derry Area lost its first two games of the season, both in section play against Valley, but the Trojans won their next four games. The Trojans earned their first win of the season during a 14-run exhibition outburst against Burrell, followed by a section win at Mount Pleasant Area and a sweep of Ligonier Valley, also in section play.
Derry Area has hit double digits in all five of its wins this season, outscoring the opposition 62-18 during that span. It’s an average of 12 runs scored and almost four allowed. The Trojans have given up just 21 runs in their last six games, about three-and-a-half allowed per game.
Derry Area swiped 10 bases in two games this weekend. The Trojans have 41 steals in eight games, an average of five per contest.
Richland defeated Claysburg-Kimmell, 8-2, in the championship game of the tournament.
Derry Area 11,
Homer-Center 1
Saturday’s game between Derry Area and Homer-Center was tied, 1-1, after one inning, but that was it for the Wildcats, as the Trojans scored the final 10 runs of the game.
Derry Area broke out for a six-run third inning and a four-run fifth to close the game, as the Trojans also took advantage of four errors.
Ryan Hood led Derry Area at the plate with two hits, including a double and two RBI, while Antonio Hauser contributed two singles, two runs and three RBI. Ryan Bushey contributed a hit and two runs, while Josh Ulery, Nick Thomas and Ashton Beighley all singled and scored for the Trojans, who produced 11 runs on just eight hits.
Nate Papuga earned the five-inning, complete-game win in his varsity debut. Papuga allowed just one earned run on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Evan Keslar led Homer-Center offensively with two singles, while Michael Krejocic doubled and crossed for the Wildcats, who managed one run on seven hits. Krejocic took the loss, allowing seven runs, six earned, on just two hits with a strikeout and four walks in two-and-a-third innings.
Hauser was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and he tied the game, 1-1, in the bottom of the first on a passed ball.
Bushey and Ulery both scored in the third inning on an error in the same at bat, giving Derry Area a 3-1 lead. Bushey and Ulery were named to the all-tournament team. Two batters later, Hood doubled in Brayden Mickinac and Jones to make it a 5-1 game. Mickinac drew five walks this weekend and has an on-base percentage of .533. Later in the inning, Hauser’s single plated Beighley to give Derry Area a six-run lead.
The Trojans ended the game in the bottom of the fifth. Three straight singles from Hauser, Bushey and Ulery scored Jaden Jackson, Matt McDowell and Hauser to give Derry Area a 10-1 lead. Elijah Penich reached on an error, plating Bushey to end the game.
Richland 3,
Derry Area 2
Josh Stem was the hero during a walk-off win for Richland on Friday.
Derry Area scored two runs in the top of the first, but Richland cut the deficit in half, 2-1, in the bottom of the third before winning it with a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh.
Bushey and Ulery singled and scored to lead Derry Area. Mickinac and Hood had RBI for the Trojans, who finished with two runs on four hits.
Stem had the decisive hit and two RBI for Richland, while Bode Wise singled twice. Corbin Kalp singled and scored, Ben Wolf doubled and Luke Raho scored twice for the Rams, who produced three runs on six hits.
Ethan Janidlo was the winning pitcher. He didn’t allow a run or hit and finished with two strikeouts and two walks in two innings. Seth Coleman got the start and allowed two earned runs on four hits with six strikeouts and four walks in five innings.
Bushey suffered the loss, giving up two earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk in one-and-two-thirds innings. Nick Detore was the starter and he gave up one earned run on three hits with two strikeouts and six walks in four-and-two-thirds.
The Trojans struck during their first at bat. Mickinac drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Bushey, who grounded into a fielder’s choice in the game’s second at bat. Derry Area drew five bases-loaded walks in a win against Ligonier Valley last week. Hood grounded out to plate Ulery and give the Trojans a 2-0 lead.
But that was it for the Trojans. Derry Area loaded the bases in the third, but the inning ended with a double play. The Trojans had two runners on in the fifth, and seventh, but the innings ended with a fly out and strikeout, respectively.
Stem’s sacrifice fly in the third scored Raho and put Richland on the board. That was all for the Rams until the decisive seventh inning. Raho led off the seventh with a walk, he was sacrificed to second and scored on Kalp’s single to tie the game.
Then, Stem delivered a line drive to left field that won it for Richland.
Homer-Center Derry Area ab r h ab r h
Krejocic 2 1 1 Hauser 3 2 2 Keslar 3 0 2 Bushey 3 2 1 Rowland 2 0 1 Ulery 3 1 1 Roser 1 0 0 Mickinac 1 1 0 Ruddock 2 0 1 Jones 2 1 0 Clevenger 3 0 0 Hood 3 0 2 Housholdr 2 0 0 Penich 1 0 0 Bekina 2 0 1 Thomas 3 1 1 Palmer 2 0 0 Beighley 1 1 1 Houser 2 0 1 McDowell 2 1 0 Cavalier 0 0 0 Jackson 0 1 0 Poell 0 0 0 Papuga 0 0 0 Arone 0 0 0
Totals 21 1 7 Totals 22 11 8Homer-Cent. 100 000 0 — 1 7 4Derry Area 106 040 0 — 11 8 1 Doubles: Hood (DA); Krejocic (H-C) Strikeouts by: Papuga-4 (DA); Krejocic-1, Arone-1, Keslar-0 (H-C) Base on balls by: Papuga-2 (DA); Krejocic-4, Arone-0, Keslar-2 (H-C) Winning pitcher: Nate Papuga Losing pitcher: Michael Krejocic ———
Derry Area Richland ab r h ab r h
Hauser 3 0 1 Raho 1 2 0 Bushey 3 1 1 Coleman 1 0 1 Ulery 2 1 1 Kalp 4 1 1 Jones 2 0 0 Stem 1 0 1 Mickinac 0 0 0 Litko 0 0 0 Hood 3 0 0 Wolf 3 0 1 Thomas 3 0 1 Ford 3 0 0 Beighley 3 0 0 Wise 3 0 2 McDowell 3 0 0 Kaufman 2 0 0 Jackson 0 0 0 Janidlo 1 0 0 Detore 0 0 0 Fetchko 2 0 0 Penich 0 0 0 Jacobs 1 0 0 Ray 0 0 0 Mikesic 0 0 0
Totals 22 2 4 Totals 22 3 6Derry Area 200 000 0 — 2 4 0Richland 001 000 2 — 3 6 0 Doubles: Wolf (R) Strikeouts by: Detore-2, Bushey-3 (DA); Coleman-6, Janidlo-2 (R) Base on balls by: Detore-6, Bushey-1 (DA); Coleman-4, Janidlo-2 (R) Winning pitcher: Ethan Janidlo Losing pitcher: Ryan Bushey
