Despite a losing streak that lasted more than a month, the Derry Area boys’ basketball team managed to “stay steady,” according to coach Tom Esposito.
On Wednesday, that steadiness — along with some strong defense and hot long-range shooting — finally resulted in a victory.
The Trojans used a strong first quarter, three players in double figures and contributions down the roster to upend visiting Mount Pleasant Area, 69-43, in exhibition play.
The win snapped Derry Area’s 10-game losing skid. Before Wednesday, the team’s last win came Dec. 17 against Keystone Oaks.
“We constantly remind and are trying to teach our younger players the mental part of the game — we have to be focused every day, whether the scoreboard is on or not,” Esposito said. “We’ve endured growing pains all season, and I’m happy for the guys to get this win the way we did.”
A fast start helped set the tone Wednesday, as the Trojans led by 10 points, 23-13, after the opening quarter and 37-25 by halftime.
In the second half, Derry Area (4-11 overall) stretched its lead to 20 points with a 19-11 run that spanned the third quarter. The team held a 13-7 scoring edge in the final frame.
And Esposito was there to see it all, as he was back on the sideline after not coaching in Tuesday’s home loss to Freeport Area because of an illness.
“It was nice to be back on the sideline — I couldn’t wait for the ball to be tipped,” he said. “Now that the adrenaline has subsided, I’m drained, but it was nice to see what our defensive effort produced on the offensive end. Our guys deserved a win like this given the brutal section we play in.
“As a staff, we’ve remained confident and have done our best to keep our guys motivated to the point of realizing offense is much easier to run when you turn it up on the defensive end, battle on the glass and take care of the ball.”
Those factors Esposito cited resulted in balanced scoring for the Trojans.
Gabe Carbonara tallied 17 points, with a dozen coming in the first quarter. Nate Papuga also had 17 points, including 12 himself in the second half, while Tyson Webb added 16.
Webb also dished out nine assists and collected five rebounds, while Carbonara added six boards.
In all, Derry Area connected on 10 three-pointers.
“We did a nice job of moving the basketball and creating plays, which enabled Tyson, Nate, Gabe and Brady (Angus) to have open looks from the arc,” Esposito said.
“Tyson did what he always does every night, which should get him an all-section selection, but it was nice to see Nate stroke it from the arc and Gabe being aggressive to the rack. Brady played a nice floor game and along with Ty, had some great dishes to Jake Watson inside.”
Esposito also credited Ethan Frye, Ashton Beighley, Ahmad Ward, Collin Bush and John Wasnick with providing quality minutes Wednesday while Trojans were in foul trouble.
Mount Pleasant Area (3-16), which has dropped 11 straight games, got 14 points from Dante Giallonardo and 12 from Aden Wisnewski.
Derry Area visits section foe Deer Lakes at 7:30 p.m. Friday as part of a boys-girls varsity doubleheader.
———
MOUNT PLEASANT AREA (43) Rivardo 1-0-2; Sherbondy 1-0-2; Caletri 2-1-5; Labuda 1-0-2; Borkowski 1-0-2; Wisnewski 4-4-12; Giallonardo 5-4-14; Jaworkski 2-0-4. Totals, 17-9(17)—43 DERRY AREA (69)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.