Derry Area coach John Flickinger said that he felt the baseball gods were looking down on his Trojans during Monday’s WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 home game against Deer Lakes.
Flickinger hopes the powers that be have more magic leftover for today’s second game in the back-to-back section set against the Lancers.
Lucas Ray stroked the game-winning base knock, as the Trojans scored four times in the bottom of the seventh, rallying to knock off Deer Lakes for a 4-3 victory at Grandview Field.
“I told Lucas Ray to be a hero,” Flickinger said. “He gave me a little smile, and then he delivered. I feel great for that young man.”
Derry Area is 9-3 overall and 7-2 in section play this season. Deer Lakes is 9-4 overall, but also 7-2 in section play. The second half of the back-to-back set will take place 4 p.m. today at Deer Lakes. The section-deciding game can be heard on Westmoreland Sports Network at www.westmorelandsports.com.
If the Trojans can complete the sweep, they will win their fifth section championship in program history and first since 1992, when Flickinger played at Derry Area.
“I really do not need to tell these guys what’s on the line,” Flickinger said. “They have waited for this opportunity for a long time. They have worked hard and have overcome a ton of adversity to get this chance. And now, it’s one single game in front of them … always the hardest to win.”
A key seventh-inning surge put the Trojans in this position.
Deer Lakes scored twice in the top of the first and one more run in the sixth to build a 3-0 advantage, but it wasn’t enough against the Trojans, who rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh and a walk-off victory.
“We were able to get their ace out of the game for the seventh, and we just chipped away like good teams are supposed to do, and we found a way,” Flickinger said. “That’s a testament to the attitude of this group.”
Josh Ulery led the Trojans at the plate with two singles, a run and a RBI, while Ray also singled twice, including the all-important game-winner. Ryan Bushey and Matt McDowell both singled and scored for the Trojans, who produced four runs on six hits.
Derry Area pitchers have now allowed three runs or fewer in seven straight games. The Trojans have given up one run or fewer five times in those seven games.
Bushey earned a win in relief, allowing zero runs on just one hit in one-and-two-thirds innings with three strikeouts. Paul Koontz gave up three earned runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in five-and-two-thirds.
“We did not have good at bats (Monday) at all,” Flickinger said. “But our pitchers kept us in the game and gave us a chance.”
McDowell opened the Trojans’ big seventh inning with a single and Bushey drew a walk. Ulery singled home McDowell for the Trjoans’ first run, and Brayden Mickinac was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Ryan Hood was hit by a pitch two batters later and Ulery scored on a passed ball to tie the game. That set the stage for Ray’s heroics, as he singled in courtesy runner Jonathan Hugus to complete the comeback.
“We were able to manufacture runs in the seventh like we normally do,” Flickinger said. “We missed out on early opportunities, and that’s not us. We were being selfish at the plate and not understanding our roles.
“Quality at bats are what we preach and we struggled with those. Credit (their pitcher) for frustrating us.”
Deer Lakes ultimately left the field frustrated on Monday, and the Trojans — headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2017 — hope for a repeat effort this afternoon.
The Trojans lost their first two games of the season — section contests against Valley — but they rebounded with wins in nine of their last 10 games. The recent surge started with a 14-run exhibition outburst against Burrell, followed by a section win at Mount Pleasant Area and a sweep of Ligonier Valley, also in section play.
Derry Area has hit double digits offensively in five of nine wins this season. The Trojans have outscored the opposition 89-25 in their last 10 games, an average of about nine runs scored and two-and-a-half allowed.
Valley is the only team to defeat Derry Area in section play this season. Derry Area hasn’t lost to a section opponent in more than a month, since April 7, as the Trojans have won their last seven section games, including three sweeps.
An eighth straight win, and fourth sweep, would allow the Trojans to clinch the section championship.
It wasn’t easy for the Trojans to reach this point.
Deer Lakes ace Justin Brannigan had the Trojans frustrated, as he allowed zero runs on just three hits with six strikeouts and one walk in a six-inning no decision. Ryan Rodgers suffered the loss, allowing four runs, three earned, in three hits with a strikeout and a walk in a third of an inning.
Tyler Gozzard paced the Lancers offensively with two singles and a run. Jake Thimons added two hits, including a double, while Ryan Cochran singled and scored. Brannigan and Josh Wachtner both doubled for the Lancers, who produced three runs on seven hits.
Deer Lakes took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, as Wachtner doubled to right, plating Gozzard and Rodgers. The Lancers added another run in the top of the sixth, as Thimons doubled home Ryan Cochran, making it a 3-0 game.
But it wasn’t enough against the Trojans.
Derry Area is seeking another big win this afternoon against the Lancers.
“Regardless of the outcome, this team should be proud of their accomplishments,” Flickinger said. “I know they believe they can make some noise in the postseason.”
———
Deer Lakes Derry Area ab r h ab r h
Robson 3 0 0 Bushey 3 1 1 Gozzard 3 1 2 Ulery 4 1 2 Rodgers 3 1 0 Mickinac 3 0 0 Brannigan 3 0 1 Jones 4 0 0 Wachtner 3 0 1 Hood 2 0 0 Cochran 3 1 1 Beighley 2 0 0 Danka 2 0 0 Ray 2 0 2 Thimons 3 0 2 Penich 3 0 0 Kijowski 0 0 0 Thomas 2 0 0 Pagnone 2 0 0 McDowell 2 1 1 Rossi 1 0 0 Hugus 0 1 0 Geis 0 0 0 Koontz 0 0 0
Totals 26 3 7 Totals 27 4 6Deer Lakes 200 001 0 — 3 7 4Derry Area 000 000 4 — 4 6 1 Doubles: Thimons, Wachtner, Brannigan (DL) Strikeouts by: Koontz-9, Bushey-3 (DA); Brannigan-6, Rodgers-1 (DL) Base on balls by: Koontz-3, Bushey-0 (DA); Brannigan-1, Rodgers-1 (DL) Winning pitcher: Ryan Bushey Losing pitcher: Ryan Rodgers
