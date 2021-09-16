The Derry Area football team fell short in its third game last Friday, suffering a 70-15 setback at Indiana Area and falling to an 0-3 overall start.
The Trojans are seeking a fresh start this week. Derry Area will play its first Allegheny Seven Conference game of the season, 7 p.m. Friday against Deer Lakes at Derry Stadium.
Derry Area head coach Vince Skillings doesn’t believe the score of Friday’s game at Indiana Area was indicative of how his team played. In fact, he saw marked improvement from the first two weeks of the season.
“There were a lot of positives after looking at the film,” Skillings said. “We got off to a little bit of a shaky start, which really frustrated us. But we felt we came out and played a lot more aggressively than we had in previous weeks.”
In previous weeks, Skillings harped on the fact that his team needed to do a better job tackling. Skillings admitted that tackling still needs improvement, particularly as the Trojans enter conference play.
“Missed tackles kind of hurt us again (against Indiana Area),” Skillings said. “We worked a lot on open field tackling in practice and when we get into the game we forget to wrap up. Those little things like that really hurt us because guys were breaking tackles and making big gains out of it.”
Missed assignments have also cost the Trojans throughout their first three games of the season.
“Unfortunately, our safeties at times thought that we were in cover two and they were dropping back, instead of coming up and attacking,” Skillings said. “But we got all of that cleaned up in film.”
Skillings said that he and the Trojans’ coaching staff have been working hard in an effort to give Derry Area its first win of the season.
“We had a long meeting after the game with the staff, and I am a true believer that as the head goes, so goes the body,” Skillings said. “We didn’t get home until after midnight (on Friday), and we just sat down and did an inspection of the coaching staff. We ironed out some things with the staff and made some adjustments in coaching responsibilities.”
Despite the 0-3 start, Skillings believes Derry Area’s difficult non-conference schedule will help the Trojans entering conference play. The Trojans’ non-conference opponents have a combined 7-2 record this season.
“The non-conference schedule was very grueling, playing a 4A, 2A, and very good 3A team in Mount Pleasant,” Skillings said. “I really think it gave us a chance to see where we are at, and it helped us to identify some coaching flaws that we cleaned up.”
Now, the Trojans don’t have any room for error now that their conference schedule is set to begin.
“We emphasized to the players that now it’s real cutting-time,” Skillings said. “We need to cross our T’s and dot our I’s if we want any chance of going to the playoffs.”
The Trojans are on even grounds with Deer Lakes, as the Lancers have also started the season with an 0-3 record. But Skillings believes the Lancers are better than their record shows.
“Some people tell me that Deer Lakes is a really bad team, but the more I watch them on film I see a team that is very aggressive defensively and they get after it,” Skillings said.
Skillings also said that, similar to the Trojans, Deer Lakes is also a young team. But he doesn’t want his young Trojans to overlook Deer Lakes because of the Lancers’ record.
“I warned our kids on Saturday, that when you look at the film, you may think that this is a bad football team, but you have to look at their demeanor and physicality,” Skillings said. “I think their coaching staff has them going in the right direction, and it’s going to be a dog fight on Friday.”
The Trojans started 0-3, but running back and Ahmad Ward has been a bright spot. Ward has two of Derry Area’s four touchdowns this season. Eric Catone also looks to continue his strong start. He has rushed for 118 yards on 15 carries with the Trojans’ other two scores.
Skillings pointed out that he’s been impressed with Ward thus far.
“(Ahmad) is a very talented young man and a very talented running back,” Skillings said. “We pointed out to him in film that he needs to expand his vision, but the effort he gives, I really can’t say enough about him. I am thankful to God that he is on our football team, and we don’t have to play against him.”
This will be the fourth year in a row that the Trojans and Lancers have met as conference opponents. Derry Area won the previous three matchups, dating back to 2018. The Trojans outscored Deer Lakes 110-7 in those matchups, including two shutouts.
In 2020, Skillings earned his first win as Derry Area head coach with a 31-7 victory at Deer Lakes during the second week of the season.
“We have a very young starting group of players, with only three experienced seniors to lead those guys,” Skillings said. “Once that reality set in, we began to start strategizing and game plan on how to best utilize the talent that we have.”
