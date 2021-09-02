The Week Zero season opener did not go as planned for the Derry Area football team.
The Trojans traveled to face backyard rival Greater Latrobe last Friday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium and suffered a 61-0 setback.
The 61-point outburst was the most that Derry Area has ever given up against Greater Latrobe in the 65-year history of the rivalry.
Derry Area seeks to rectify its opening-week struggles when the Trojans host Mount Pleasant Area, 7 p.m. Friday at Derry Stadium for another local rivalry exhibition game.
“We watched the film and discussed what we did wrong and didn’t do right,” Derry Area coach Vince Skillings said. “We saw that we didn’t execute the play calls at points in the game.”
The Trojans allowed 503 yards of total offense against Greater Latrobe, including 340 rushing and 163 through the air.
Skillings and the Trojans look to change that on Friday against the Vikings. The second-year head coach hopes additional practice snaps for his younger players can help the process.
“We have a few things that we need to knock out and clean up and I think we will have a good bounce back week,” Skillings said. “We are going to get (the young guys) more reps against the A-team this week so that they can get their footwork down and be able to get to the correct blocking lanes.”
Skillings said some of his younger players admitted that they didn’t know what to do on specific play calls during the season-opening Week Zero game, which led to Greater Latrobe scores.
“A few players out of admission said they thought they were supposed to do something that they weren’t and I thought gets you beat in football,” Skillings said. “We had a few things we need to knock out, clean up and brush up.”
Derry Area doesn’t have any time to dwell on last Friday’s loss against Greater Latrobe. The Trojans are already onto their second rivalry game in as many weeks, this time against Mount Pleasant Area, which blew out Burrell, 41-0, in its season opener.
The Trojans and Vikings have not played since the 2019 season and the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced both teams to play a limited number of games in 2020.
The Trojans and Vikings have been longtime section foes, but this time around, the local rivals will face off as non-conference opponents following the realignment of WPIAL football conferences in 2020.
Both are Class 3A teams, but Mount Pleasant Area is in the Interstate Conference, while Derry Area plays in the Allegheny Seven Conference.
Skillings played against the Vikings in the 1970s, and he feels the Derry Area-Mount Pleasant Area rivalry is just as big, if not bigger, than the Trojans’ showdowns with Greater Latrobe.
“We were actually saying in the locker room that this might be a bigger rivalry than (our) rivalry with Latrobe because when Mount Pleasant comes to town, they are going to try to punch you in the mouth, and you know they will play hard,” Skillings said.
Derry Area has been in full control of the rivalry as of late, as the Trojans have claimed the last four meetings between the two teams, all of which were conference showdowns. The Trojans have outscored the Vikings 130-30 during the four-game winning streak, and they have also won four out of the last six matchups dating back to 2014.
Derry Area scored a 7-0 victory against Mount Pleasant Area in 2019, but the Trojans blasted the Vikings, 48-7, a year earlier when they reached the WPIAL Class 3A championship game.
“We are very familiar with Mount Pleasant, and we have played them consistently well, but it is always a battle with them,” Skillings said.
Derry Area looks to stop a strong Mount Pleasant Area rushing attack. The Vikings piled up 382 yards of total offense against Burrell in Week Zero, with 374 yards coming on the ground.
“We are going to put our players in a position to win to try to get some stops in the backfield, specifically being able to contain the edge and protecting the perimeter,” Skillings said.
Skillings wants to see better tackling from his players in order to stop the Vikings’ rushing attack on Friday.
The second-year coach also discussed how important it was to rely on the leadership from his older players, which translates to team success entering Friday’s game against the Vikings.
One of his veterans is lost for the season, as Skillings said senior Zack Revoir suffered a knee injury last week against Greater Latrobe.
“After listening to his mom and our team’s medical staff, he has decided to forego his football playing career due to a knee injury,” Skillings said. “He made the emotional announcement to the team following the Latrobe game. He will remain a member of the Trojan team, and assist the coaching staff with the skill positions.”
Derry Area had some success on the offensive side of the ball last Friday against Greater Latrobe, particularly in the running game.
The Trojans hope to replicate that success on the ground Friday against the Vikings. Derry Area rushed for 149 yards as a team last week against Greater Latrobe. Junior running back Ahmad Ward led the way with 84 yards on 16 carries.
Skillings wants his groups to build off the positives this week, as he highlighted the importance of keeping his team motivated.
“We emphasized (staying motivated) and told the guys it was only the first game of the season and not our conference even though it was a rivalry game and an important one,” Skillings said. “We told them to just buy in and believe in yourselves, and just react to what you see.”
Skillings wants to see his team compete on Friday against the Vikings.
“We told the kids, we wanted to win but we also wanted to see how well you guys competed and we were semi-pleased with (the kids) competitiveness,” Skillings said.
