It’s been a difficult start to the season for the Derry Area football team.
The Trojans opened the season with games against Greater Latrobe and Mount Pleasant Area – back-to-back non-conference local rivals – and both contests didn’t go in the Trojans’ favor.
In a Week Zero exhibition, the Trojans suffered a tough 61-0 setback against backyard rival Greater Latrobe, while a 63-14 defeat followed against Mount Pleasant Area last Friday at Derry Stadium.
Derry Area head coach Vince Skillings said that his Trojans have a lot to work on if they want to turn the season around. Skillings pointed to missed tackles as one of the main culprits for the Trojans’ struggles so far this season.
“We are still missing tackles,” Skillings said. “We work on it and tackle well in practice, it’s just the players have to learn how to get themselves under control.”
Skillings said too many missed assignments have also proven costly, as the Derry Area defense has allowed 124 points in two games, an average of 62 per contest.
“We have had missed assignments, and have guys being where they aren’t supposed to be,” Skillings said. “We had two guys defensively that followed each other to the same gap, and we have had guys on the wrong side of the line, and that’s where you’re seeing the mistakes.”
Skillings pointed to the Trojans’ early-season youth, as players didn’t have much varsity experience before this year, leading to missed assignments and defensive struggles.
“We have had to play a lot of freshmen, and our secondary was missing three starters,” Skillings said. “So, because of that we expected some mistakes, but we didn’t really expect the number of missed tackles, and that’s the thing that hurt us the most defensively.”
It’s still early in the season, and Skillings hopes the Trojans can clean some of the mistakes during practice this week, as Derry Area prepares for another non-conference showdown at Indiana Area, 7 p.m. Friday.
“This week we are going to clean up the execution,” Skillings said. We are going to spend a lot more time in the individual period, and really have our position coaches be individually sound. Hopefully that will lead to a better outing this week.”
Skillings believes his Trojans played better in the second half against Mount Pleasant Area. The Trojans also scored their first two touchdowns of the season on Friday. A 14-yard run by Ahmad Ward, set up by Eric Catone’s 55-yard kickoff return, made it a 14-8 game in the first quarter following a two-point conversion run by quarterback Blake Revoir. Catone added an 11-yard scoring run for the Trojans in the fourth quarter.
Derry Area seeks to carry that momentum into Friday’s matchup against Indiana Area.
“We mentioned in the team meeting that we played better in the second half,” Skillings said. “We played with more effort and aggressiveness, and we were pleased with that. We hope to use that as a springboard going into Indiana.”
It will be another tough test for the Trojans on Friday against Indiana Area. The Little Indians enter the game with a 1-1 record, as they suffered a 20-14 season-opening setback against Ligonier Valley before rebounding with a 40-7 rout of Burrell last Friday.
The Little Indians are a run-heavy team and Derry Area has struggled to stop the run through two games this season.
The Trojans allowed 329 yards rushing last week against Mount Pleasant Area. Indiana Area has a strong rushing attack that has gained 710 yards, an average of 7.6 yards per carry. Quarterback Devin Flint leads the Little Indians with 289 rushing yards this season.
“(Indiana) is a power football team, and they like to take advantage of their talented quarterback Devin Flint,” Skillings said. “They are going to line up big on big and come right at you. We are going to tell our front line and linebackers to step up and meet the challenge.”
Skillings believes it’s important for his players to keep a positive outlook. He touched on the fact that it’s still early in the season and the Trojans still have time for a fresh start.
“When I talk to the team, I just point out how important it is for us to come together,” Skillings said. “We still have a few issues going on, but guys were starting to come together (in the game last week). I started to notice guys were picking each other up and patting each other on the back after a dropped ball or missed tackle.”
Derry Area hopes to have several players back in the lineup who missed last Friday’s game against Mount Pleasant Area. Skillings said the Trojans had players who were sick and could not participate, adding that at one point during practice last week, the team was down to just 15 players.
“Going into this week I feel pretty good that we are starting to bond as a team,” Skillings said. “You can just see that the team is really beginning to jell into one.”
