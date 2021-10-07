The Derry Area football team believes it has a great opportunity to score its first victory of the season.
The winless Trojans host Valley, which is also winless, during a WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference game set for 7 p.m. Friday at Derry Stadium.
The Trojans missed a game against Freeport Area because of coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, but they were back in action last Friday during their final non-conference game of the season at Southmoreland.
The Trojans lost 41-0 against the Scotties, but Derry Area head coach Vince Skillings believes his team is headed in the right direction.
“I thought the team responded very well after the week off,” Skillings said. “The guys came back ready to play and they were very excited and played with an edge out there.”
Because of COVID-19 protocols, the Trojans were not cleared to practice until the Tuesday before the Southmoreland game. That meant they only had three full practice days to prepare for the Scotties.
Skillings opted to look at the positives that the week off provided his team.
“I think the previous week off could have been a Godsend,” Skillings said. “Some of the guys have been going at this with strength and conditioning since December without missing, and that is tremendous sacrifice and dedication. I think some of the guys may have been burnt out, and the guys came out fresh after the week off.”
Derry Area drove the ball into the red zone a couple times against Southmoreland – including once inside the 5-yard line – but the Trojans turned the ball over and couldn’t come away with any points. One turnover was a Southmoreland 75-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown, which turned a two-score game into a 21-0 lead.
“I was pleased with their effort and how the kids came back,” Skillings said. “We felt that three plays were the difference in the ball game. We figured we left 28 points on the field in the first half. Not converting (in the red zone) didn’t break our spirits but it really turned the momentum in the game.”
Skillings said that he and the coaching staff have been trying to make adjustments and personnel changes to try and pick up an elusive victory. One of those personnel changes is a quarterback battle, as Blake Revoir and Mason Beeman are currently fighting for the starting job.
Beeman earned the start on Friday against Southmoreland but Skillings said the coaching staff plans to take it one week at a time.
“We found out that we have a couple options now,” Skillings said. “We are going to let the quarterback battle between Mason and Blake brew, and hopefully it helps them in their growth and maturity at the position. Both of those guys are in a heated battle to win the starting job.”
Skillings also saw progress on the defensive side of the ball. Skillings said that despite what the scoreboard, or the Trojans’ record shows, he’s happy with the defensive improvement.
The 41 points allowed against Southmoreland represented a season-low, as the Derry Area defense forced several Southmoreland turnovers. The previous low allowed was 49 points in the Trojans’ prior game against Deer Lakes. Derry Area allowed an average of 60 points per game in the four previous contests before giving up just 41 points last Friday against the Scotties.
“We made some (personnel) changes on defense,” he said. “We made some changes in our linebacking corps but everything else pretty much stayed the same. They just came back with a whole different attitude. They came to play on Friday and hopefully they can continue that.”
Skillings added that freshman nose guard Collin Barkley had a solid game, and he is enthused to see his progression as a young player.
“Collin Barkley did a heck of a job both offensively as a center and from the nose guard position,” Skillings said. “He looked like a veteran out there and he is a veteran now with all of the minutes he has.”
The Trojans are 0-1 in the conference and 0-5 overall, while Valley is also winless. The Vikings are 0-3 in conference play and 0-6 overall. Valley allowed an average of 42 points a game in its first four games, as the Vikings were outscored 167-15 in those four losses against Hampton, Highlands, Shady Side Academy and North Catholic.
“I told the guys we have a chance to win against a Valley team that’s also winless, but I also cautioned them not to get overconfident,” Skillings said. “Against Deer Lakes we didn’t have a good week of practice and I really think it’s because the players thought we were going to win rather easily.”
Skillings doesn’t want his team to overlook Valley. The Vikings battled Deer Lakes on Sept. 24, as the Lancers, who are unbeaten in section play, were only able to score a 6-0 win against Valley. By contrast, Derry Area suffered a 49-0 home loss against Deer Lakes on Sept. 17.
Skillings was impressed by what he saw on film from the Vikings against the Lancers.
“After watching them on film the last few days I will not be overlooking them at all,” Skillings said. “They performed very well against Deer Lakes, and they are very competitive.”
The two teams have played just once in the previous decade, and that came last season. Derry Area scored a 19-6 road win on Oct. 9, 2020, which was subsequently the Trojans’ last victory, as Derry Area has lost five straight since.
Valley is led by longtime local head coach Muzzy Colosimo. Colosimo, who is in his eighth season at Valley, coached for 17 seasons at Greensburg Central Catholic and won a WPIAL Class AA championship with the Centurions, who finished as the state runners-up in 2009.
“They have the guru of coaches Muzzy Colosimo, and you never know what he is going to come up with for you,” Skillings said.
Skillings believes this is a must-win game for his Trojans.
“I told the players that we have to win out,” Skillings said. “I explained to them that the only chance we have of making it to the playoffs is to win out. For us to win out we have to be really sharp, and we want to keep our hopes of getting to the playoffs alive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.