It was a near picture-perfect day for a baseball game.
It was fitting considering that this Ligonier Valley at Derry Area game was postponed from mid-April today because of the foul early spring weather.
While the game would have carried undoubtedly different Class 3A, Section 3 ramifications if it had been played early, even on May 9, a win or loss would affect Derry Area’s seeding for the upcoming WPIAL playoffs.
The Trojans needed to win one of its two-game series with the Rams to secure second place in the section.
It was a chance for Ligonier Valley to play spoiler.
And it looked like Ligonier Valley would indeed play the spoiler as it held a lead through four innings before the Trojans broke the game open in the fifth inning rallying for the 5-2 victory.
“We struggled at the plate,” Derry Area head coach John Flickinger said. “They threw the ball well early on. (Ligonier Valley pitcher Nick Beitel) got in a little trouble walking guys. We took advantage of the mistakes that they gave us. (Brayden) Mickinac had a huge hit to break it open.”
The Rams jumped out to an early lead, going up 1-0 after the first inning when George Golden singled scoring Haden Sierocky.
Ligonier Valley would add another run in the fourth when Sierocky would single to shallow center field, scoring the RBI to put the Rams up 2-0.
It was in the bottom-of-the-fourth inning when Beitel got into a bit of trouble on the mound and he walked in Derry Area’s first run, making the score 2-1. Beitel recovered and got the Rams out of the inning.
Heading into fifth, Derry Area switched up the pitchers. Jake Watson came in relief for Nate Papuga. In four innings, Papuga struck out one and walked five.
“I’m pretty proud of what we were able to do from a pitching standpoint to limit the damage,” Flickinger said. “They had a chance early on to push some more runs across. I thought our pitchers ... I thought Papuga did a nice job of limiting the damage. Our defense played well and then Jake Watson. I can’t say enough about the job that he did.”
Watson would pitch two innings and is credited with the win, allowing one hit, while striking out two and walking none.
The Trojans would take the lead for good in the bottom-of-the-fifth inning when Ram relief pitcher Noah Lawson walked the two batters in front of Mickinac, who would hit a single deep down the first-base line, bringing in two runs to put Derry Area up 3-2.
Two more Trojan runs would score when a routine throw to first base got past Rams’ first baseman Golden, making it a 5-2 contest.
After a scoreless sixth inning, the Trojans brought in Ryan Hood to close out the game in the seventh.
“We had to go with Ryan (Hood) to close,” Flickinger said. “We needed this game. A spilt of this series gets us second place in the section. It was a three-way tie for second, but based on the tiebreakers, we get second. I want to make sure we solidified the win. Ryan just threw like Ryan today in the one inning.”
Hood struck out two and walked none to secure the win for Derry Area.
Ligonier Valley and Derry Area will rerun the game today with the Rams hosting the Trojans. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. start.
“It will be a lot of the pressure off the kids, but we are still going to go after the game like we would any other game,” Flickinger said. “I hope we hit better. We need to have better at-bats. We didn’t get it going offensively like I hoped we would. I’m hoping we are a better hitting team (today) for our pitchers.”
