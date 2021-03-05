With his team traveling to play one of the top teams in the WPIAL Class 4A bracket, Derry Area boys basketball coach Tom Esposito knew his group needed a strong start on Thursday. Unfortunately for the Trojans, they fell into a 20-3 hole after the first quarter against host Quaker Valley, and the Quakers never looked back during a 64-35 victory in a WPIAL Class 4A first-round game.
As a result, the Trojans’ season ends with a mark of 6-7, but it was still a historic campaign. Earlier this week, Derry Area claimed its first playoff win in school history with a 64-39 triumph against Southmoreland in the preliminary round.
On Thursday, the role was reversed for the No. 13 Trojans, who had no answers for the Quakers in the opening minutes.
Quaker Valley (13-4) scored the first eight points, with juniors Markus Frank and Adou Thiero combining to provide the offense. Derry Area ended the run courtesy of a three-pointer by senior Josh Ulery, but that was the only points the Trojans scored in the quarter. From that juncture, Quaker Valley posted a 13-0 run that extended to early in the second stanza, highlighted by junior Will Dunda splashing in consecutive threes.
“The one thing that we had to avoid was a start like that,” Esposito lamented. “Unfortunately, they did get up, and against a team like that... tough to overcome.”
Although Quaker Valley held a commanding lead at 25-5 at the midway point of the second, the Quakers were dealt a stunning blow, when Thiero, one of the top players in the classification, suffered an apparent knee injury while gliding in for an uncontested layup. He did not return to the contest, and Esposito noted that the scenario was nearly identical to one he witnessed years prior when one of his players sustained a torn ACL.
“My heart goes out for him and their team,” he said. “You never would expect to lose a player in a game like that.”
Derry Area capitalized on his absence over the next several minutes, as the Trojans began to find an offensive groove. Senior Ryan Bushey made a layup, Ulery stroked a pair of threes, and Tyson Webb scored late in the frame.
After the lopsided start in which the Quakers took the Trojans out of their comfort zone, Esposito believes his squad settled in.
“You saw everything that we’re going to see for the rest of this game,” he told his players after the first period. “Get accustomed to it, fight through the body contact, and just do what we do, and good things will happen.”
Still, the Quakers outscored the Trojans in the quarter, and took a 37-15 lead into the locker room.
Although the outcome already seemed decided, the Trojans continued to battle in the third, keyed by senior Sam Jones. After being whistled for three quick fouls that resulting in him spending almost the entire first half on the bench, Jones netted 10 points in the third, including two layups, a bank shot, an offensive rebound and putback, and a pair of free throws.
“Sam came a long way in two years, and he really came the last week or two,” Esposito said of his 6-foot-5 forward.
The Trojans failed to trim significantly into their deficit, however, because QV’s Jack Gardinier nearly matched Jones, scoring seven in the frame.
Frank scored the first four points of the final quarter, and despite the best efforts from Webb, the Quakers enacted the mercy rule with approximately three minutes remaining.
Ulery led the Trojans with 12 points, while Jones scored 10, all in the third quarter. Additionally, Webb chipped in with seven points, while Bushey provided four.
Frank led the Quakers with 18 points. Other QV players who scored in double figures included Gardinier, who netted 16, as well as Ian Herring and Dunda, who notched 12 and 11, respectively.
The Quakers advanced to the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals, and will face fifth-seeded North Catholic, which defeated Mount Pleasant Area 73-47 on Thursday.
Despite the margin of the score, Esposito praised his group for their effort against the Quakers, and throughout the trying season.
“I’m very proud of our effort. We played from buzzer to buzzer, and we ran into a possible WPIAL champion tonight,” he said. “I told them ‘You gotta be proud of yourselves. You accomplished something no other team in the history of this school district has done, and that’s win a playoff game.’
“We came a long way with a very short season,” he continued, adding that his players were resilient through the trials of the campaign, including a COVID-19 pause in late February. “We’ll always be a basketball family.”
Although the WPIAL has amended its rules for this season, allowing teams to continue playing games up until the district championship, Esposito stated that the Trojans’ season has concluded, and that most of his players will shift their focus to spring sports next week. He encouraged them to give the same effort in baseball, volleyball, and track and field as they did for him this winter.
The vast majority of the team played the final game of their high school basketball careers, as Bushey, Ulery, and Jones, as well as Nick Detore, Grant Hudson, Elijah Penich, Isaiah Ward, and Elijah Ward all will graduate. Among the rotation players, only Webb is expected to be back in the fold for next season.
“We have a lot of work to do to get back to where we were in any of the past three seasons,” Esposito stated.
———
WPIAL Class 4A
Boys Basketball Championships
First Round
DERRY AREA (35)
Webb 2-3-7; Bushey 2-0-4; Ulery 4-0-12; Detore 0-0-0; Jones 4-2-10; Hudson 0-0-0; Penich 0-0-0; I. Ward 0-0-0; E. Ward 0-0-0; Beighley 0-0-0; Papuga 0-0-0; Watson 1-0-2. Totals, 13-5(6)—35
QUAKER VALLEY (64)
Thiero 2-1-5; Dunda 4-0-11; Gardinier 6-2-16; Frank 8-2-18; Davis 0-0-0; Herring 5-2-12; Jordan 0-1-1; Mastroianni 0-0-0; Coyle 0-0-0; Kerley 0-0-0; Bartels 0-0-0; Carry 0-1-1; Chapman 0-0-0. Totals, 25-9(15)—64
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 3 12 12 8 — 35 Quaker Val. 20 17 11 16 — 64
Three-point field goals: Ulery-4; Dunda-3, Gardinier-2
