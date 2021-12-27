The Derry Area wrestling team rebounded from a tough loss with a big win.
The Trojans routed Yough, 48-18, during a WPIAL Class 2A, sub-section 3B match, which took place at Derry Area.
The Trojans suffered a 65-3 setback during a Monday night home exhibition against backyard rival Greater Latrobe, one of the top teams in the WPIAL and the state.
Derry Area picked up a more significant victory two days later. The Trojans are an all-important 2-0 in sub-section action and 5-3 overall. Derry Area blasted Elizabeth Forward, 57-12, in its sub-section opener last week.
Derry Area’s exhibition at McGuffey on Thursday was postponed. The Trojans will participate in the Southmoreland Holiday Classic on Monday and Tuesday. Derry Area is back in sub-section action, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 against Ligonier Valley, another local rival, at Derry Area.
Derry Area picked up eight wins total on Wednesday against Yough. There were six matches that took place. The Trojans won three of those six matches.
Christian Hirak (160), Jacob Marks (172) and Nathan Barkley (189) all earned pinfall victories in successive weight classes. Giovanni Beatrice (120), Brett Klim (126), Zander Nuttall (132), Zachary Panichelle (145) and Dylan Klim (106) had the other Derry Area wins via forfeit.
Beatrice, Brett Klim and Nuttall opened the match with forfeit victories, as the Trojans took an early 18-0 lead. Korvyn Johnson landed a forfeit for Yough before Panichelle earned another forfeit for the Trojans for a 24-6 advantage.
Then, the six matches took place. Yough’s Cole Kastronis pinned Derrick Moffett with three seconds remaining in the second period at 152 pounds to make it 24-12.
The Trojans pulled away with three straight pins, taking a 42-12 advantage. Hirak pinned Ian Pater with one second to spare in the second period at 160 pounds. Marks followed it up with a 172-pound pin of Ian Sarver just 17 seconds into the second, and Barkley pinned Austin Ely in 48 seconds at 189 pounds.
Gavin Roebuck scored a 3-1 decision at 215 against Collin Barkley, and in the final match of the night, Dustin Fitzgibbons picked up a 7-0 decision against Jacob Taylor at 285. Klim closed out the night with a forfeit at 106 pounds.
———
DERRY AREA 48
YOUGH 18
113 – No match
120 – Giovanni Beatrice (Derry Area) won by forfeit
126 – Brett Klim (Derry Area) won by forfeit
132 – Zander Nuttall (Derry Area) won by forfeit
138 – Korvyn Johnson (Yough) won by forfeit
145 – Zachary Panichelle (Derry Area) won by forfeit
152 – Cole Kastronis (Yough) p. Derrick Moffett, 3:57
160 – Christian Hirak (Derry Area) p. Ian Pater, 3:59
172 – Jacob Marks (Derry Area) p. Ian Sarver, 2:17
189 – Nathan Barkley (Derry Area) p. Austin Ely, 0:48
215 – Gavin Roebuck (Yough) d. Collin Barkley, 3-1
285 – Dustin Fitzgibbons (Yough) d. Jacob Taylor, 7-0
106 – Dylan Klim (Derry Area) won by forfeit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.