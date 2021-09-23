The Derry Area football team was scheduled to travel to Freeport Area on Friday during an Allegheny Seven Conference matchup, but that game will no longer be played. The contest was canceled earlier this week because of coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions at Derry Area.
This isn’t the first time the Trojans have been forced to deal with a COVID-19-related game cancellation. During the 2020 seasons, the Trojans faced three weeks of cancellations. The first was against East Allegheny followed by consecutive weeks versus Burrell.
The off week gives the Trojans a chance to rest, as Derry Area opened the season 0-4 overall and 0-1 in conference play.
Last Friday, the Trojans suffered a 49-0 home loss against Deer Lakes. Derry Area head coach Vince Skillings said he continues to see improvement from his young group, but he realizes that there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.
“We actually thought we could get a win (against Deer Lakes), so we were a little disappointed to not be able to pick up a win,” Skillings said. “We were definitely pleased with the improvement we continue to see each week, but we have to be better.”
The 49 points allowed by the Trojans represented a season low. Derry Area has allowed 243 points in four games, an average of almost 61 per contest.
Derry Area remained competitive in the game throughout the first quarter on Friday as Deer Lakes only held a 6-0 lead. Trailing 6-0, the Trojans had a chance to potentially hold their first lead of the season, as Ahmad Ward broke loose for a 61-yard touchdown run, but it was called back because of a holding penalty.
Skillings said that a lack of execution on play calls allowed Deer Lakes to pull away.
“We made a lot of mistakes,” Skillings said. “We called some plays, especially defensively, that the players just did not execute. We got that addressed, and I told the kids just do what you’re told and play the game.”
The Derry Area offense has continued to struggle, as the Trojans were shut out for the second time this season. The other was a 61-0 setback against Greater Latrobe during a Week Zero exhibition backyard rivalry game. The Derry Area offense has only put up 29 points in four games, an average of about a touchdown per contest.
“We are still a little frustrated and disappointed that we didn’t get on the scoreboard (last week),” Skillings said. “We thought we had a nice offensive game plan, but we just didn’t execute. We were missing blocks here and there and the backs missed the hole a couple times too.”
Turnovers and penalties hurt the Trojans, too. There were a combined 20 penalties between the two teams throughout the game.
“We forced a couple passes into coverage and the safeties played it well for Deer Lakes and got a few breakups and a couple picks,” Skillings said. “We had some foolish penalties too. They were penalties that killed drives and took away momentum.”
Skillings wants to see his team eliminate personal fouls and unsportsmanlike penalties that kill drives.
“We addressed with the team that we have to cut down on penalties and to just play smart,” Skillings said. “Personal foul penalties and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties are very preventable and shouldn’t even take place, especially the unsportsmanlike penalties. We are going to focus heavily on cleaning up the penalties and doing what we’re supposed to do.”
Though the Trojans allowed 49 points, Skillings was happy to see several of his players reach the quarterback. Ahmad Ward, Dylan Rhoades, and Nate Barkley combined for five sacks against the Lancers.
“Those three guys are crucial to have,” Skillings said. “This is what we were hoping to see in our defense, the experienced guys stepping up and making some plays, and they finally did that.”
Skillings said the defense still has some work to do in limiting big plays, which have been a crusher for the Trojans this season.
“We went back to basics, and I wanted to stick with some simple schemes, so we can get back to playing fast and furious defense,” Skillings said. “We still had a couple missed assignments on blitz calls, but I was really pleased with the defensive play. We still have to cut down on the big plays, but it seems like the defense is coming along really well.”
Though the Trojans are 0-4, Skillings doesn’t want to see his team give up. The Trojans have played just one conference game and Skillings believes there is time to turn the season around.
“Despite the way things are going we aren’t out of it,” Skillings said. “Our conference schedule is what is going to determine if we make the playoffs or not. If we can get a run going in the conference and clean up the little errors, we are making on both sides of the football we can make a run.”
Because of this week’s COVID-19 cancellation, the Trojans will not play again until Friday, Oct. 1 when they travel to Southmoreland for a 7 p.m. kickoff in their final non-conference game of the season. The Trojans return to conference play, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 against Valley at Derry Stadium.
“We just have to stay confident, play hard, and really focus at practice at becoming more fundamentally sound,” Skillings said. “We still aren’t there as being a disciplined football team, but once we get to that point you will see two different football teams. We are seeing progress every week and we really like how the team is starting to bond.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.