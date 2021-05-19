Depending on perspective, the Derry Area baseball team may or may not have been considered underseeded in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
But the Trojans did receive a reward of sorts from the steering committee.
The No. 5-seeded Trojans will meet No. 12 New Brighton about seven miles and 10 minutes from their home turf — at Greater Latrobe’s Graham-Sobota Field — during a WPIAL Class 3A first-round playoff game, set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“I’m not sure how New Brighton feels about playing a neutral site game in Latrobe, but I can tell you that we are excited,” Derry Area coach John Flickinger said. “I think we will get a nice turnout from the Derry community, who rally around their sports teams. The time also allows for those who may be working during the day to come out in the evening to support us.”
Flickinger is also leaning on help from local friends heading into the contest against Beaver County-based New Brighton, which has a 73-mile, 90-minute drive to Greater Latrobe.
The Trojans play their regular-season games on the grass surface at Grandview Field, but they’ve practiced this week on the turf at Seton Hill University and Greater Latrobe’s Graham-Sobota Field.
“It’s nice that (Greater Latrobe) coach (Matt) Basciano and I have the great relationship we do because I asked him to do me a favor and allow us to share a little bit of turf time,” Flickinger said. “That is something we are not used to playing on and it does make a difference.”
Derry Area won its fifth section championship in program history — and first since 1992 — with a dramatic home-and-home, two-game section sweep of Deer Lakes last week. The Trojans were the lowest-seeded section champion in the classification, as South Park, the second-place team in Section 2, secured the No. 3 seed ahead of Derry Area.
That didn’t matter to Flickinger and the Trojans.
“I am excited for the kids for what we accomplished to be a top-five seed,” Flickinger said. “Some think we deserved better, but until we start doing this consistently, I don’t expect us to get any respect from the committee.”
Derry Area, which finished section play with an 8-2 record, closed the regular season with an 11-4 mark, as the Trojans head to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
The game will be broadcast live on video on Westmoreland Sports Network. Fans can watch the game on their computer or mobile device by going to www.westmorelandsports.com. Pregame show begins at 6:15 p.m. and first-pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
If the Trojans can defeat New Brighton, they will face No. 4 McGuffey or No. 13 South Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
“Our kids believe they can win, and that’s what counts,” Flickinger said. “The four games we lost this year, whether in section or exhibition bothered them, and that’s not a bad thing. All four were close and they expected to win. That is the culture that we want to keep in our program.”
The Trojans were riding a seven-game win streak until a loss against Connellsville Area — No. 11 in the Class 5A playoffs — in the regular-season finale. The Trojans’ last loss before the setback against Connellsville Area came on April 23 against Richland at the Homer-Center Tournament.
Valley, the No. 7 seed in Class 3A, is the only team to defeat Derry Area in section play this season. Derry Area ran the table the rest of the way in section play, as the Trojans’ last section setback came on April 7. The Trojans won their final eight section games, including four sweeps — the most significant one last week against Deer Lakes.
Derry Area closed the regular-season with wins in 11 of its final 13 games. The surge started with a 14-run exhibition outburst against Burrell, followed by a section win at Mount Pleasant Area and a sweep of Ligonier Valley, also in section play.
The Trojans have outscored the opposition 111-32 in their final 13 games, an average of about eight-and-a-half runs scored and a little less than two-and-a-half allowed per contest. Derry Area has hit double digits offensively in six of 11 wins this season. Derry Area pitchers allowed three runs or fewer in nine of the team’s last 10 games during the regular season. The Trojans gave up one run or fewer seven times in those 10 games.
Josh Ulery is batting .587 with 27 hits, 18 runs and 19 RBI, in addition to six doubles, two triples, a home run and 13 stolen bases. Sam Jones is hitting .409 with 18 hits, 10 runs, eight RBI and four doubles. Ryan Bushey is batting .385 with 15 hits, 20 runs, seven RBI, four doubles and a team-high 14 stolen bases.
Matt McDowell carries a .382 average with 13 hits, 13 runs, seven RBI, a double and a triple. Ryan Hood is hitting .371 with 13 hits and a team-best 16 RBI, while Antonio Hauser has a .348 average with eight hits, 12 runs and seven RBI. Ashton Beighley and Jaden Jackson are both hitting .333, the latter with 14 runs. Elijah Penich has a .308 average with eight RBI, while Lucas Ray is also above .300 with six runs, five RBI and a triple.
Paul Koontz leads the Trojans on the hill with three wins and a 1.77 earned-run average, while Ulery also has three wins and a 2.33 ERA. Hood carries a 3.34 ERA and a win in three appearances, while Bushey has a 3.50 earned-run average and two wins in four appearances.
New Brighton is the fourth-place team from Section 1 with a 5-5 section record and an 8-10 overall mark. The Lions opened the season with a 1-4 record before winning their next five games midway through. New Brighton lost the next four and closed the regular season with two wins in its final three games. The Lions swept Mohawk, the No. 10 seed in Class 3A.
“New Brighton, from what I have studied, is a team dominated by underclassmen, who have battled the top teams in their section to the wire in many of their games,” Flickinger said. “It’s the playoffs, so every team can be dangerous. I expect them to be solid and we will be prepared for that.”
The Trojans have been prepared for this since the season started.
“Our kids believe in themselves,” Flickinger said. “They did not just want to make the playoffs, or win the section title, and be happy with that. They want to win the WPIAL Championship. That’s the next goal for them. I’m looking forward to watching them attempt to accomplish it.”
