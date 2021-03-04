Following a pair of historic victories, the Derry Area and Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball teams will continue the playoff journey tonight.
The No. 13-seeded Derry Area boys basketball team will travel to No. 4 Quaker Valley in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals, while No. 17 Ligonier Valley visits top-seeded South Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals. Both games will tip 6 p.m. tonight at Quaker Valley and South Allegheny, respectively.
Ligonier Valley picked up its first playoff win on Monday following the Rams’ return to the WPIAL. Ligonier Valley is back in the WPIAL after more than a half a century. The Rams played in the WPIAL from 1927 to 1969 before spending 50 years as a member of the PIAA District 6 — the last 20 of those as a member of the Heritage Conference. Last year, the Ligonier Valley School Board gave administrators the go-ahead to seek a transfer of the district’s athletic programs out of the Heritage Conference and District 6 and into a move with the WPIAL.
It’s paying off so far for the Rams, who are 5-10 overall and finished fourth place in a challenging WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3, which includes two of the top three seeds in the classification.
The Rams will face one of those top seeds — No. 1-ranked South Allegheny — tonight.
South Allegheny won both regular-season contests against the Rams this season. The first meeting, at Ligonier Valley, was a 34-point margin, while the second was a 15-point South Allegheny victory, although the Rams were tied in the third quarter of that road setback.
Matthew Marinchak led the charge with 30 points during the Rams’ 80-41 road victory against Brownsville Area on Monday. Marinchak has eclipsed 30 points in four of the Rams’ last six games. Marinchak now has 966 career points, just 34 from becoming the 12th player in the 1,000-point club at Ligonier Valley. That group currently includes Marrek Paola, older brother Michael Marinchak, Jordan Jones, Adam Stinogle, Jeff Riffle and others.
Derry Area scored its first-ever playoff win during a 25-point victory, 64-39, against No. 20 Southmoreland on Monday at Derry Area High School. It’s the third consecutive trip to the playoffs for the Derry Area boys, following losses against Blackhawk and Belle Vernon Area the previous two seasons.
The Trojans, who finished third in Class 4A, Section 1, improved their record to 6-6 overall.
Senior Ryan Bushey leads Derry Area in scoring at 14.6 points a game, while senior Sam Jones is averaging 11.3. Bushey scored a career-high 41 points in a win against Knoch earlier this season.
Quaker Valley finished third in Class 4A, Section 2 with a 10-3 section mark and a 12-4 overall record. The Quakers’ only losses came against Lincoln Park and Montour, Nos. 2 and 3 in the classification, in addition to Thomas Jefferson, the No. 7 seed in Class 5A, which fell against Greater Latrobe on Wednesday. Quaker Valley lost its first game of the year, but followed it up with seven wins in its next eight games. The Quakers have five wins in their last six games entering the playoffs, the lone loss coming against Montour.
