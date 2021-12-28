After the first day of the Southmoreland Holiday Classic, the Derry Area wrestling team is in 11th place out of 29 teams.
Christian Hirak led the charge with three wins at 160 pounds. Brett Klim and Elysiah Lopez both went 3-1 at 120 and 132 pounds, respectively, while Dylan Klim and Nathan Barkley both lost one match at 106 and 189 pounds, respectively.
Hirak, the No. 6 seed, scored a trio of pinfall victories and advanced to the semifinals, which will take place today. Hirak pinned Upper St. Clair’s Sam Keating in 57 seconds and he followed it up with a 30-second pin of Carlynton’s Donovan Mitchel. There was only one second remaining on the clock when Hirak pinned Landon Conroy of Albert Gallatin in 5:59. Hirak will face No. 2-seeded Ethan Hemminger in the semifinals, while No. 1 Trevor Pettit of Beth-Center meets No. 4 Jack Tongel of Plum.
Brett Klim defeated Southmoreland’s Logan Clawiter by a 15-2 major decision before a medical forfeit against Dylan Overcash of Plum. Klim pinned Upper St. Clair’s Jake Artnak in 3:42 before he suffered a pinfall defeat against Richard Meyers of Peters Township.
Lopez topped Tussey Mountain’s Luke Brumbaugh by a 10-2 major decision and he also beat Brumbaugh’s teammate Daylin Ritchey by a 17-2 technical fall. Lopez scored another 10-2 major decision against Fox Chapel Area’s Franco Pistella before suffering a pinfall defeat against Luke Ankeny of Fox Chapel Area in 3:42.
Dylan Klim defeated Quinn Garda of Keystone Oaks in 4:25 but lost to Somerset Area’s Michael Bridge by fall in 1:19. Nathan Barkley pinned Rich Cartwright of Albert Gallatin in 4:47, but fell by fall against Landon Hartman of Bethel Park in 3:39.
Charlie Banks went 1-2 at 132 pounds with a pinfall victory against Baldwin’s Richard Cavalo in 1:42, but a pair of pinfall defeats against Jackson Spiteri (Peters Township) and Ethan Higgins (Bethel Park) in 42 seconds and 3:48, respectively.
It was a similar story for Jacob Marks and Jacob Taylor, who both went 1-2 at 172 and 285 pounds, respectively. Marks pinned Southmoreland’s Lewis Mains in 5:30, but he lost to Butler Area’s Mickey Kreinbrucker in 15 seconds and Bedford’s Kaylor Bedcrum in 3:33. Taylor pinned Albert Gallatin’s Hunter Lusakis in 1:17, but lost in 16 seconds to Billy McChesney of Greensburg Salem and Avonworth’s Aden Ezor in 3:25.
Zach Panichelle and Derrick Moffet both lost two matches. Panichelle fell against Butler Area’s Dawson Davis in 52 seconds and River Valley’s Sebastian Blauser’s in 1:49. Moffet lost by a 17-2 technical fall against Marion Center’s Gage Helibrun and in 3:36 versus Ambridge Area’s Sedrick Seymore. Giovanni Beatrick also lost to Ramil Islamov of Baldwin by a 15-5 margin.
Three Ligonier Valley wrestlers were pinned in the quarterfinals. James Brown fell in 1:12 against Tussey Mountain’s Trevor Husick, while Ryan Harbert lost against Husick’s teammate Chad Weist at 138 pounds. Somerset Area’s Rowan Holmes was pinned in 45 seconds at 172 pounds.
Aiden Mulheren pinned McGuffey’s Daniel Furmanek in 1:21 at 120 pounds, and he scored a 5-0 decision against Plum’s Stephen Thompson, but was pinned in 54 seconds against Mason Kernan of Bethel Park.
Bruce Krieger pinned Keegan Young of Greensburg Salem in 3:32 at 132 pounds, but he lost against McGuffey’s Reid Teagarden via pinfall and Corry Area’s Damion Kinney. Jesse Turner picked up a 20-11 major decision against Damian Szuch of Keystone Oaks at 160 pounds, and he scored two additional pinfall victories, against Austin Hunker of Southmoreland in 2:43 and Jason Myers of Albert Gallatin in 1:36. But Turner fell by 15-0 technical fall against Ethan Hemminger of Somerset Area.
Elliot Colton pinned Jayce Hundertmark of Beth-Center in 4:39, but lost against Kyle Brookman, of McGuffey in 58 seconds and Peyton Chismar of Greensburg Salem in 2:51.
Phillip Wasmund of Southmoreland edged out Logan Mulheren, 2-0, at 285 pounds, but Mulheren rebounded for a 3-0 decision against Durwin Fuller of Taylor Allderdice and a 6-3 win versus Avonworth’s Aiden Ezar. Abe Mundorff also pinned James Standish of Albert Gallatin at 3:47 at 172 pounds.
