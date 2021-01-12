Derry Area freshman Nathan Barkley couldn’t have asked for a better debut with the Derry Area wrestling team.
Barkley capped a come-from-behind effort for the Trojans, as his clinching pin in the final match carried Derry Area past Elizabeth Forward, 35-30, during a WPIAL Class 2A, sub-section 3B opener on Monday at Derry Area.
“We were a little nervous about finishing up with Nathan at the end, as a freshman in his first match ever,” Derry Area coach Mike Weinell said. “He ended up pulling through with a huge pin and it ended up working out. We were pretty excited.”
Derry Area trailed, 21-9, early in the match, and 30-20, with three bouts to go. The Trojans lost four of their first six matches, but rallied to win five of the final seven with three pins and a technical fall.
Barkley pulled the Trojans in front for good with his pin in 1:38 against Tiberius Ten at 189 pounds.
“He put an exclamation point on the end of the match,” Weinell said. “I haven’t seen a kid smile like that all year. It’s tough moving up as a freshman, especially at that weight. You’re going to wrestle a lot of bigger, stronger kids that are a little more mature physically, but (Barkley) is pound-for-pound one of the strongest kids on the team. He held his own.”
Elizabeth Forward led, 30-20, following Blake Caruso’s forfeit victory at 152 pounds.
Then, the Trojans took over.
“I told those guys, ‘It’s going to come down to you three at the end, so somebody has to get a pin out of this group,’” Weinell said. “We needed a couple falls and we needed a win. Everybody did their job.”
Connor Lucas started the comeback at 160 pounds. He trailed 2-0 through the first period, but eventually picked up a pin against Dom Yocolano with 1:24 left in the second.
Eric Catone cut the team deficit to one, 30-29, with his 4-0 decision against Richard Prokop at 172 pounds. Catone picked up two points in the first period and added two more in the second before a clean final two minutes.
That left it up to the freshman Barkley to secure the match victory.
“It worked out great,” Weinell said. “It was a great team effort. It’s hard to say in wrestling that it was a team effort, but it really was. Everyone did what they needed to do. That match could’ve went either way.”
The match was tied, 9-9, following an Elizabeth Forward forfeit win at 113. Brayden Mickinac’s 7-3 decision at 215 pounds and a Dylan Klym forfeit at 106 pounds were the early points for the Trojans.
The Warriors then pulled ahead, 21-9, with a couple pins. Damon Michaels pinned Xavier Merlin in 2:58 and Austin Wilson followed with a pin against Charlie Banks in 5:01 at 120 and 126 pounds, respectively. Banks led 7-4 before he was pinned with 59 seconds left in the third period.
“He was wrestling really well and basically got caught with a headlock,” Weinell said. “He wrestled a really good, sound match until that one mistake. He kind of got caught in the scramble and that’s all it took. He did a really good job and I was proud of him.”
Lucid Jackson began Derry Area’s rally, 21-15, when he pinned A.J. Wardropper in 1:31 at 132 pounds. Jackson held a 6-1 lead before pinning Jackson with 29 seconds left in the first period.
“We were hoping for him to get the win and he ended up getting a pin,” Weinell said.
Justin Patton scored a late decision against Derry Area’s Nick Reeping at 138 pounds. Patton picked up the deciding two points for a 4-3 victory in the final 40 seconds of the bout, pushing the Warriors to a 24-15 lead.
Ty Cymmerman continued the Trojans’ comeback with a big 18-5 technical fall against Caden Brock at 145 pounds. That put the Trojans behind by four, 24-20, in team action, as Cymmerman led 4-0 after the first period and 12-2 following the second.
“(Cymmerman) tried to work for (the pin), but there comes a point in time during the match where you need to get your (technical fall) at least and then go for the pin,” Weinell said. “He did what he needed to do. He’s the leader of the team.”
That led Derry Area to a come-from-behind victory in the Trojans’ first match of the season — and the first match following a three-week shutdown for limited-time mitigation efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) during the current pandemic.
The winter sports season officially started with November practices and games were scheduled to kick off in the second week of December prior to the shutdown for COVID-19 mitigation measures.
“It’s been tough with these breaks,” Weinell said. “You can’t get good conditioning in … it’s just tough. These kids have to overcome a lot of adversity just to compete. Win or lose, at least we’re on the mat and we’re competing.”
The Trojans will see plenty of action in the next week.
Derry Area is back in action, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday with a home match against Southmoreland. The Trojans travel to Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m. Friday and then they take to the road again, 5 p.m. Monday in a match against backyard rival Greater Latrobe.
“We weren’t sure how it was going to turn out (against Elizabeth Forward),” Weinell said. “We knew it would be close and come down to three points one way or the other and we ended up with the victory.
“Now, we move on, practice (Tuesday) and we’re back at it again on Wednesday.”
DERRY AREA 35 ELIZABETH FORWARD 30
215— Brayden Mickinac (DA) d. Davontay Brownfield, 7-3 285— Nicholas Murphy (EF) d. Noah Cymmerman, 5-2 106— Dylan Klym (DA) won by forfeit 113— Elizabeth Forward won by forfeit 120— Damon Michaels (EF) p. Xavier Merin, 2:58 126— Austin Wilson (EF) p. Charlie Banks, 5:01 132— Lucid Jackson (DA) p. A.J. Wardropper, 1:31 138— Justin Patton (EF) d. Nick Reeping, 4-3 145— Ty Cymmerman (DA) t.f. Caden Brock, 18-5 152— Blake Caruso (EF) won by forfeit 160— Connor Lucas (DA) p. Dom Yocolano, 2:36 172— Eric Catone (DA) d. Richard Prokop, 4-0 189— Nathan Barkley (DA) p. Tiberius Ten, 1:38
