The Derry Area baseball team was expecting to play section rival Mount Pleasant Area earlier last week, but because of a COVID-19 shutdown, the Trojans had to wait until Friday to try and gain their first section win of the season.
After game one of a twin bill at Derry Area was postponed Friday afternoon, the Trojans traveled to MPA to play a single affair where they grinded out a 10-6 victory in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 matchup.
Derry Area moved to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in section play. The Trojans opened their season with consecutive defeats against section opponent Valley but responded with a 10-run exhibition victory versus Burrell, followed by Friday’s win at MPA. Derry Area hosts backyard rival Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m. Tuesday, before the Rams host the Trojans, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Five Trojans collected multiple hits on Friday, as Josh Ulery paced Derry Area at the plate by doubling, singling twice and driving in three runs. Matt McDowell tripled, singled and drove in two runs, scoring two, as well. Ryan Bushey had two hits, including a double and one RBI. Ashton Beighley and Ryan Hood each singled twice.
Paul Koontz earned the win out of the bullpen, surrendering one run, zero earned, while yielding no hits through four innings. Koontz struck out three batters and walked two, tossing 55 pitches. Ulery pitched three innings and allowed five runs on five hits, with four strikeouts and three walks.
The Trojans cranked out 10 runs on 13 hits, while limiting the Vikings to six runs on five hits. Mount Pleasant Area led 5-3 after two innings, but Derry Area scored seven runs over the final four innings and limited MPA to one run during that span.
Mount Pleasant Area led 1-0 after the first inning, but the Trojans pulled three back in the second. Beighley reached on an error and came around when McDowell tripled. The Trojans took the lead, 2-1, when Antonio Hauser reached on an error, scoring McDowell. Hauser crossed home when Bushey doubled to center, as DA took a 3-1 lead.
However, the Vikings plated four runs in the bottom of the second to go ahead, 5-3. But a two-out rally by Derry Area put the lead back in the Trojans’ hands for good in the fourth inning.
Beighley singled, Hauser walked and Bushey singled to load the bases with two outs. That’s when Ulery singled to center to tie the game, plating Jaden Jackson and Hauser. Then Bushey scored the go-ahead run when Sam Jones reached on an error.
The Trojans added four more runs in the fifth. McDowell’s RBI single brought home Lucas Ray, while Jackson scored on Hauser’s sacrifice fly to make the score 8-5. Ulery’s one-run double scored McDowell, extending Derry Area’s lead to four.
Mount Pleasant Area pulled one back in the fifth, but the Trojans responded in the sixth to seal a four-run win. Brayden Mickinac walked and came around when Hood ripped a one-run single to left.
Rege Sofranko took the loss for MPA, lasting four and two-thirds innings, while allowing nine hits and nine runs, five earned, and striking out two with four walks.
———
Derry Area Mount Pleasant ab r h ab r h
Hauser 1 2 0 O’Connor 4 0 0 Bushey 4 1 2 Yester 4 1 1 Ulery 4 0 3 Alakson 2 1 1 Jones 4 0 1 Billy 3 0 1 Mickinac 4 1 1 King 4 1 0 Hood 5 0 2 Kitz 2 0 0 Ray 0 1 0 Brown 2 0 0 Thomas 4 0 0 Shrum 1 1 0 Beighley 3 0 2 Noah 2 0 0 McDowell 4 2 2 Wagner 2 1 1 Jackson 0 3 0 Poole 0 0 0 Detore 0 0 0 Glokosky 2 1 1 Koontz 0 0 0 Sofranko 0 0 0 Penich 0 0 0
Totals 33 10 13 Totals 28 6 5Derry Area 030 331 0 — 10 13 2Mt. Pleasant 140 010 0 — 6 5 4 Doubles: Bushey, Ulery (DA); Alakson (MPA) Triples: McDowell (DA); Alakson (MPA) Strikeouts by: Ulery-4, Koontz-3 (DA); Sofranko-2, Wagner-1, King-0 (MPA) Base on balls by: Ulery-3, Koontz-2 (DA); Sofranko-4, Wagner-3, King-0 (MPA) Winning pitcher: Josh Ulery Losing pitcher: Rege Sofranko
