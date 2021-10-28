It has been a challenging season for the Derry Area football team.
Their season finale isn’t going to get any easier.
The winless Trojans are set to close out their season against conference leader and undefeated perennial power North Catholic, 7 p.m. Friday at Mars Area High School.
Last week, Vince Skillings was notified in the middle of the week that he was relieved of his duties as Derry Area’s head coach with two regular-season games remaining. Derry Area went 2-5 in conference and 2-10 overall in a little less than two seasons under Skillings.
Derry Area Athletic Director Brett Miller and Derry Area High School Associate Principal Mike Arone, along with assistants from Skillings’ staff coached the Trojans last Friday during a 43-13 loss against Burrell at Derry Stadium.
Miller and Arone will be serving as “football program supervisors” for the remainder of the season.
“With the situation that faced our kids, I thought they did a very admirable job,” Miller said. “I am very proud of them for what they did last week. We asked them on Wednesday to finish the season and they did. Our kids played hard for four quarters, and we can’t ask them anymore than that.”
The Trojans, three years removed from an appearance in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game, are one loss from the fourth winless campaign (2006, 2007, 2013) in 16 seasons.
Friday’s loss to Burrell dropped Derry Area to 0-4 in conference play and 0-8 overall. The Trojans have been outscored 427-56 this season, and they’ve allowed 53.4 points per game, worst in the WPIAL.
Despite the Trojans’ struggles, Miller likes where his team’s at heading into the final week of the season.
“The mindset of the kids from when I started attending practices was loose and they had fun,” Miller said. “They had a mission in front of them to beat Burrell and finish that game. The mindset was very positive and very focused, and they executed everything we asked them to execute.”
Derry Area hung around early last Friday against Burrell, as the Trojans and Bucs were tied, 0-0, at the end of the first quarter.
Then, Burrell took control. The Bucs scored 24 points in the second quarter and held a 24-6 halftime lead. They put up 12 more in the third en route to a 30-point win.
Derry Area scored two touchdowns against Burrell. Blake Revoir found Mason Beeman for a 34-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the first half. Damauri Robinson also ran for an 18-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Revoir finished with nine carries for 103 yards. Robinson had eight carries for 56 yards, while Ahmad Ward contributed 19 touches for 55 yards rushing.
North Catholic has outscored the opposition by a 366-38 margin this season. The Trojans are averaging 40 points a game, and North Catholic allows just four points per contest.
North Catholic has six shutouts in nine games, including three in the last four.
“Everybody knows North Catholic, and they are very talented,” Miller said. “The kids know that they have a tall task in front of them. (This week) at practice they have been very focused, and they know who they’re playing, there is no doubting that. They are ready to go up to North Catholic and play four quarters and finish that game as well.”
North Catholic is 5-0 in the conference and 9-0 overall. The Trojans have already clinched the Allegheny Seven Conference title and a spot in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs, which are set to begin on Nov. 5.
Derry Area isn’t going to the playoffs, but the Trojans want to end the season on a high note against the conference champions.
“The goal is to win,” Miller said. “We know it’s going to be a heavy challenge, but we are going to go up there and try to win the game. The coaches and I have a good idea of what we want to see out of our kids. Aside from winning the game, we want to see them execute every single play well. We also want to see them play hard for four quarters and not give up.”
Miller said the next steps for the football program will be addressed after Friday’s game at North Catholic. There will be discussions in the coming weeks, but Miller wants to finish the current season first.
“(The plan for the program) is something we will need to discuss with our school board,” Miller said. “We have not met with our school board with our school board at this point. That (meeting) will occur either this week or next week and we will determine what the next steps are after that.”
Just what did Derry A.D., Brett Miller see in hiring or recommend the hiring of Vince Skilling, who had no coaching experience, had been away from football for almost 40 years and was out of touch when considering assistant/ position coaches? I question his decision making abilities! Brett Miller is responsible for, perhaps the worst coached team in the history of the WPIAL...
