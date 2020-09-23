The Derry Area cross-country teams scored a victory during a tri-meet against Penn-Trafford and Norwin at Derry Area.
The Derry Area boys secured a split, picking up a 21-36 victory against Penn-Trafford, before falling 15-49 against Norwin. Norwin defeated the Derry Area girls, 15-50, as did Penn-Trafford by a 24-31 margin.
Charlie Banks led the Derry Area boys with a seventh-place showing in 18:38, while Jake Watson finished in 15th-place in 20:19. Blake Cecchini finished one spot back in 16th in 20:23, as did Morgan Sobota, taking 17th in 21:16. Tristan Seger captured 20th (22:20) and Jacob Short 21st-place in 22:32.
A group of four Derry Area runners placed 16th to 19th, led by Emma Huber, in 16th place at 23:50. Leah Perry followed in 25:12, while Emilee Steffey took 18th, and Nicole Enos placed 19th overall, both in 25:19.
Tessa Hayes set a Derry Area girls’ freshman record with her 21st-place showing in 26:31. Taylor Myers placed 23rd-overall (30:00), while Abbey Bolen captured 25th in 38:44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.