The Derry Area baseball team responded in a big way after starting the season with consecutive defeats.
The Trojans scored four runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings on their way to a 14-4 exhibition win against visiting Burrell on Friday.
Derry Area fell twice to Valley last week by scores of 3-2 and 12-8. The Trojans improved to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in section play.
In Derry Area’s first win this season, Josh Ulery led the offensive charge going 4-for-4 with a home run and a triple. He also drove in four runs, crossing the plate four times.
Sam Jones collected three hits, including two RBI and two runs scored. Lucas Ray tripled, singled and scored a run, as the Trojans pounded out 14 runs on 13 hits.
Ryan Bushey earned the win on the mound. He surrendered four runs on 10 hits over five innings, striking out five and walking one. Ulery threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen, recording two strikeouts to earn the save.
In the first inning, Ulery singled and stole second, setting up Jones for a one-run single to provide DA a 1-0 lead.
Burrell scored a run in the second and third, taking a 2-1 advantage, but the Trojans tallied four runs in the third.
Antonio Hauser and Bushey each walked before Ulery drove in a pair with a two-run triple. With a 3-2 lead, Jones drove in Ulery with a ground ball to left. After stealing second then third, Jones scored on a passed ball to put DA ahead, 5-2.
Burrell cut the deficit to two in the fourth, 5-3, but Derry Area’s hitters were ready to extend the lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Ray tripled and scored on a passed ball (6-3), while Bushey walked, reaching third after two steals. Ulery drove in Bushey with a single to left, and Ryan Hood later ripped a two-run single, giving the Trojans a 9-3 lead.
Burrell pulled a run back in the fifth, but the Trojans answered in the bottom half of the inning. After Elijah Penich walked and Ray singled, Hauser drove in Jake Watson with a fly-out to center, making the score 10-4.
Later in the sixth, the Trojans added four more runs, kicked off by Ulery’s solo home run to left field. After Jones singled and Brayden Mickinac walked, Nick Thomas drove in a run with a line drive to left, putting DA ahead, 12-4. Watson and Ashton Beighley each ripped one-run singles to round out the scoring, capping a 10-run win for Derry Area.
Adam Gimble took the loss for Burrell. He allowed four hits and five runs over two and two-thirds innings, striking out two. Burrell scattered 10 hits in the game. Kirchartz, Dylan McKallip, and Christain Sullivan all had multiple hits for Burrell.
The Trojans travel to Mount Pleasant Area for a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 contest, 4 p.m. today.
Burrell Derry Area ab r h ab r h
McKallip 4 1 2 Hauser 2 1 0 Kenzivich 3 0 1 Bushey 1 2 0 Walsh 3 0 1 Ulery 4 4 4 Primac 2 2 1 Jones 4 2 3 Sullivan 3 0 2 Mickinac 2 0 0 Gimble 3 0 0 Hood 2 0 1 Kennedy 3 0 0 Thomas 1 1 1 Kirchartz 3 1 2 McDowell 2 0 0 McClafferty 3 0 1 Ward 1 0 0 Scheftic 0 0 0 Penich 2 0 0 Christie 0 0 0 Watson 1 1 1 McKay 0 0 0 Ray 3 1 2 Danish 0 0 0 Beighley 1 0 1 Martin 0 0 0 Jackson 0 2 0 Detore 0 0 0
Totals 27 4 10 Totals 26 14 13Burrell 011 110 0 — 4 10 1Derry Area 104 414 0 — 14 13 0 Doubles: Kirchartz (B) Triples: Ulery, Ray (DA); Kirchartz (B) Home Run: Ulery (DA) Strikeouts by: Bushey-5, Ulery-2 (DA); Gimble-2, Scheftic-2, Kenzivich-1 (B) Base on balls by: Bushey-1, Ulery-0 (DA); Gimble-3, Scheftic-3, Kenzivich-3 (B) Winning pitcher: Ryan Bushey Losing pitcher: Adam Gimble
