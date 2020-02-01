Having already sealed a WPIAL playoff berth earlier in the week, the Derry Area boys’ basketball team would have been elated to defeat Knoch — one of the district’s top Class 4A teams — on Friday.
But despite hanging close in the first half, the Trojans ultimately suffered a 92-52 defeat at Derry Area.
Aiden Bushey led the Trojans (4-5, 7-12) with 17 points while Tanner Nicely added 14. Knoch (8-1, 17-2) had five players score in double figures with Scott Fraser netting a game-high 21.
Given his team’s 40-point defeat, DA head coach Tom Esposito felt the game was a tale of two halves. The Trojans trailed by just 10 points at halftime as they fought closely with the Knights throughout the first half.
“They’re not one of the top three teams in the WPIAL for nothing. I thought we came out in the first half and did a lot of good things,” Esposito said.
One of those things, according to Esposito, included defending Knoch’s perimeter shooting.
“I thought we played great team defense in the first half. We made them work for every point they had, and we defended the three pretty well in the first half. And that’s their (main objective),” the Trojans’ head coach added.
The Knights connected on four threes in the first half as the team ended the night making 12. Esposito felt there wasn’t much the Trojans could do to prevent Knoch’s offensive prowess.
“They do that every game. Last year when they came down here in the first game we played them, I think they made 17 (threes). And I told our staff and our guys that they’re not going to shoot the ball that well every night. Well, they do — for two years.”
DA’s Aiden Bushey opened the scoring when he connected on a pull up jump shot. The Trojans then took their final lead of the contest when Tanner Nicely assisted Ryan Bushey on a treyt to make the score 5-4.
The Knights then began to assert themselves offensively with threes by Scott Fraser and Jared Schrecengost. After a Trojans turnover, Knoch scored in transition to take a 16-7 lead.
Ryan Bushey forced a Knoch turnover with just over a minute to play in the first quarter, with Esposito instructing his team to hold for the last shot.
However, Knoch’s Ryan Lang pulled down a rebound off a Trojans miss, raced down the court and scored to put the Knights ahead, 18-9.
While Aiden Bushey hit a three as time expired in the first quarter, Esposito would have liked for the Trojans to hold for the last shot.
“We wasted maybe three or four possessions on bad decisions. We forced three or four shots, and at the end of both quarters when I wanted the last shot, they scored four points and we didn’t,” Esposito said. “In those situations, I want the last shot–even if we don’t score.”
DA pulled within five points in the second quarter when junior Sam Jones grabbed and offensive board and scored to make the score 23-18. Later in the quarter, Aiden Bushey’s steal led to a three-pointer by Ryan Bushey, bringing DA within eight. The Trojans had yet another opportunity to take the last shot, but a DA turnover led to a Knoch basket on a fast break to give the Knights a 38-28 lead at halftime.
“We have to extend the games as long as we can and possess the basketball,” Esposito said referencing his team’s key turnovers. “I told them at half time, ‘They (Knoch) are more concerned only being up 10 than we are going to try to figure out how to erase that 10-point deficit.’ We didn’t really have to do anything at halftime except clean up our offensive play.”
Esposito’s plans, however, did not solidify in the second half as Knoch commanded a 12-2 run to begin the third quarter. The Knights outscored Derry Area, 25-14, in the third to open a 21-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
In the third quarter, Knoch drained five threes which came seemingly one after the other to hamper any run the Trojans put together.
“They are going to be tough to beat for anybody because they shoot the ball so well,” Esposito said.
The fourth quarter was much the same story as Knoch outscored DA, 27-10, as the Knights handed the Trojans a 38-point defeat.
Ryan Bushey finished with eight points for the Trojans. Aiden Bushey and Nicely both had four steals.
Knoch’s scoring was rounded out by Jake Scheidt (20), Ryan Lang (18), Adam Bajusik (13) and Schrecengost (15)
Derry Area will play its final Class 4A Section 1 game of the season on Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) on the road against Highlands (8-1, 18-2).
An optimistic Esposito is taking the positives from facing two of the top Class 4A teams in consecutive contests.
“I think it’s a good thing. All season long, aside from a couple teams, I tried to strengthen our schedule. And that’s what I was told to do by the WPIAL last year for seeding purposes,” he said.
The Trojans achieved their goal entering the season by qualifying for the WPIAL playoffs, even while missing a key senior leader in Justin Huss.
“We are missing a lot with Justin, however, we work hard as a staff and as a team to regroup, refocus and still accomplish our goal of making the playoffs,” Esposito said.
“Are we happy about making the playoffs? Sure we’re happy. And the way we had to do it, without one of our best players, speaks volumes of our guys responding to what we needed to do.”
As far as who his team will face come playoff time, Esposito isn’t too worried about pairings.
“I’ll play anybody in the playoffs. It’s a whole new season,” he said. “We are going to be ready for whoever we get. And we have the capability.”
Prior to Friday night’s game, both teams observed a moment of silence to honor the recent passing of Derry community members Wendy Jones and Tom Pacek. Jones was the mother of junior player Sam Jones.
“I am so proud of him (Sam Jones) tonight,” Esposito said. “For what that young man is going through at this moment...It’s been a rough week.”
Derry Area fans wore pink Friday night to honor the deaths of their beloved community members.
“I can’t say enough about our school. For what a lot of our players and students in the district have gone through in the past week, there’s no place greater than Derry. There really isn’t,” Esposito said.
“Derry Area is a very special place. And it shows by the way we play hard and the way the student sections shows up to support our guys.
“It’s like one big family here. And that’s what makes it special whenever you can compete and win games and show our appreciation back to them.”
———
KNOCH (92)
S. Fraser 9-1-21; Schrecengost 5-0-11; Scheidt 7-4-20; Lang 7-1-18; McKee 0-2-2; Bajuszik 3-4-13; K. Fraser 2-0-5; McMillen 1-0-2. Totals, 28-11(16)—92
DERRY AREA (52)
Webb 1-0-3; R. Bushey 2-2-8; Detore 1-0-2; Nicely 4-8-14; A. Bushey 5-6-17; Watson 0-2-2; Jones 1-0-2; Hudson 1-0-2. Totals, 15-18(21)—52
Score by Quarters
Knoch 18 20 25 25 — 92 DA 12 16 14 10 — 52
Three-point field goals: R. Bushey-2, A. Bushey, Webb; Lang-3, Bajuszik-3, S. Fraser-2, Scheidt-2, Schrecengost, K. Fraser
