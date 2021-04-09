The Derry Area track and field teams picked up a lopsided sweep against Leechburg Area during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 7 home meet on Thursday.
The Derry Area boys won 16 events during a 104-18 victory, while the Lady Trojans captured all 18 events in a 141-6 win. Derry Area is back in action on Saturday at the United Invitational.
Tara and Leah Perry helped lead the Derry Area girls, as the sisters combined to win five events. Tara Perry captured the 100 hurdles (:17.28), in addition to the high jump (4-10) and triple jump (33-10), while Leah Perry won the 300 hurdles and the long jump.
Emma Huber, Sydney Williams, Serena Slusarcyk and Caitlyn Crook all won two events for the Lady Trojans.
Huber won the 800 and 1600 (7:08), while Williams captured the 400 (1:10) and pole vault with a 6-2. Slusarcyk took the 100 (:12.8) and 200 (:30.1), while Crook picked up victories in the shot (35-2) and the discus with a 90-5. Faith Heckathorn also won the javelin (85-5) and Tessa Hayes the 3200 in 17:49.
The Lady Trojans swept the relay events, as Hayes, Huber, Mikaela Shine and Emilee Steffey won the 3200 relay, while Williams, Leah and Tara Perry and Slusarcyk captured the 400 relay in :52.9. Charity Peterman, Ashley Baker, Williams and Leah Perry also won the 1600 relay in 5:00.
Connor Quinlisk captured four events to lead the Derry Area boys. He won the 100 (:11.68) and 200, in addition to the long jump (21-7) and the triple jump with a 37-11. Keith Rager also took three events for the Trojans. He won the shot (42-0), discus (119-3) and javelin at 108-4.
Charlie Banks and Joseph Rhea both won two events. Banks took the 800 and 1600 (5:22), while Rhea captured the 110 hurdles (:19.24) and 300 hurdles. Blake Cecchini also won the 3200 and Bryce McNichol the high jump with a 4-8.
The Derry Area boys also swept the relay events. Banks, Cecchini, Austin Painter and Logan Ramage won the 3200 relay (11:47), while Rhea, Troy Clark, Carson Chamberlain and Painter teamed to take the 400 relay in :51.37. Banks, Cecchini, Rhea and Ramage also won the 1600 relay.
———
(Boys)
DERRY AREA 104
LEECHBURG 18
3200 relay – Derry Area (Banks, Cecchini, Painter, Ramage); 11:47
110 hurdles – Rhea (DA); :19.24
100 – Quinlisk (DA), Lovelace (L), Harvey (L); :11.68
1600 – Banks (DA), Cecchini (DA); 5:22
400 – Villa (L), Ramage (DA), Klapchar (DA); 1:05.12
400 relay – Derry Area (Rhea, Clark, Chamberlain, Painter); :51.37
300 hurdles – Rhea (DA)
800 – Banks (DA), Villa (L)
200 – Quinlisk (DA), Lovelace (L), Clark (DA)
3200 – Cecchini (DA)
1600 relay – Derry Area (Banks, Cecchini, Rhea, Ramage)
Shot – Rager (DA), Chamberlain (DA), McNichol (DA); 42-0
Discus – Rager (DA), Chamberlain (DA), Haake (DA); 119-3
Javelin – Rager (DA), Chamberlain (DA), McNichol (DA); 108-4
High Jump – McNichol (DA); 4-8
Long Jump – Quinlisk (DA), Honey (L), Clark (DA); 21-7
Triple Jump – Quinlisk (DA), Clark (DA), 37-11
——
(Girls)
DERRY AREA 141
LEECHBURG 6
3200 relay – Derry Area (Hayes, Huber, Shine, Steffey); 14:30
100 hurdles – T Perry (DA), Cramer (DA), Talanico (L); :17.28
100 – Slusarcyk (DA), Hutchison (DA), Shea (L); :12.8
1600 – Huber (DA), Steffey (DA), Hayes (DA); 7:08
400 – Williams (DA), Shea (L), Hutchison (DA); 1:10
400 relay – Derry Area (Williams, L. Perry, T. Perry, Slusarcyk); :52.9
300 hurdles – L Perry (DA), Cramer (DA), Iscrupe (DA)
800 – Huber (DA), Steffey (DA)
200 – Slusarcyk (DA), Peterman (DA), Shea (L); :30.1
3200 – Hayes (DA), Shine (DA); 17:49
1600 relay – Derry Area (Peterman, Baker, Williams, L Perry); 5:00
Shot – Crook (DA), Bungard (DA), Lewis (DA); 35-2
Discus – Crook (DA), Lewis (DA), Bungard (DA); 90-5
Javelin – Heckathorn (DA), Bungard (DA), Crook (DA); 85-5
High Jump – T Perry (DA), Lewis (DA), Platt (DA); 4-10
Pole Vault – Williams (DA), Baker (DA); 6-2
Long Jump – L Perry (DA), Slusarcyk (DA), Baker (DA)
Triple Jump – T Perry (DA), Baker (DA), Platt (DA); 33-10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.