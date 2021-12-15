The Derry Area swimming and diving team opened its season with a pair of setbacks against Hempfield Area during an exhibition meet.
Hempfield Area edged out the Derry Area girls, 88-81, and the Spartans also beat the Trojan boys’ team by an 86-55 margin.
Chloe Buhite captured the 200 individual medley with a 2:28.99, while Keely Siko and Regan Repak won the 100 back and 100 breast with respective times of 1:17.60 and 1:18.74.
On the boys’ side Jake Hauser took first in diving with a 147.60, while Avery Haake grabbed the top spot in the 500 free with a 6:37.26. Chase Marco won the 100 back in 1:19.18, while Dylan Cowan captured the 100 breast with a 1:21.69.
The Derry Area boys and girls’ relay teams enjoyed a strong showing with wins in four of six events.
Repak, Gianna Gruska, Sophia Doherty and Mikah Horwat won the 200 free relay (1:53.10), while Makenzie Eades, Horwat, Siko, and Buhite teamed to capture the 400 free relay in 4:14.68.
The Derry Area boys also won the two freestyle relay events. Marco, Cameron Humberger, Cowan and Haake captured the 200 free relay (2:10.68), while Marco, Zander Cramer, Humberger and Gavin Bates won the 400 free relay in 5:49.01.
Derry Area will compete in its home opener, 6 p.m. Thursday against Connellsville Area at Derry Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.