With ace pitcher Ryan Hood on the mound for Derry Area baseball, the Trojans knew they had a good chance to limit the New Brighton offense. Hood did his part, allowing just two runs on five hits while racking up nine strikeouts. Unfortunately for Derry Area, the Trojans failed to muster enough offense, as they were held to just three hits in a 2-1 loss on Tuesday in the WPIAL Class 3A first-round at Highlands High School in Natrona Heights.
With the defeat, the No. 10 seed Trojans conclude the season with a mark of 11-7. Meanwhile, the seventh-seeded Lions improve to 10-9 and move on to the quarterfinals on Thursday to face South Park.
“We had a couple of opportunities that we didn’t cash in on, and that was the difference in the game,” lamented Derry Area head coach John Flickinger. “I thought in the last couple of innings, we put some good swings on balls and had some opportunities.”
To his point, the Trojans sent the minimum 12 batters to the plate through the first four innings, but Derry Area threatened in each of the final three frames.
Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fifth, the Trojans had runners at second and third after Antonio Hauser delivered a two-out single and Noah Cymmerman reached on a throwing error. New Brighton pitcher Bobby Budacki struck out Roman Fridley to end the threat, however.
The Lions added an insurance marker in the bottom of the inning, but Derry Area scored its first and only run in the sixth. Jonathan Hugus, the No. 9 hitter, opened with a double to left-center and advanced to third on a groundout by Ashton Beighley. Brady Angus then drew a walk to put runners at the corners. Budacki faked towards third, and then spun back to first, putting Angus in a rundown that allowed Hugus to score in the process. Angus was ultimately tagged out, and Hood subsequently grounded out to end the frame.
With the deficit still at 2-1 in the seventh, the Trojans kept their hopes alive when Hauser drew a two-out walk. Cymmerman grounded out to shortstop, however, to seal the outcome.
The lack of offense had been a problem for the Trojans that carried over from the regular season, as Flickinger noted that they were often kept off balance by opposing pitchers. Budacki, who threw a complete game, was the latest example of that.
“He was throwing the ball down; we were hitting the ball on the ground; they were making the defensive plays,” Flickinger detailed. “Everything is under the microscope in playoff games. It comes down to one simple play, one simple at-bat that’s going to win you a game.”
Budacki, who took the loss in Derry Area’s playoff victory against New Brighton in 2021, gained a measure of revenge, as he limited the Trojans to just three hits and issued two walks while striking out four.
Hood, meanwhile, was a tough-luck loser, despite turning in one of the best outings of his career with the Trojans.
“He pitched certainly well enough to win the game,” Flickinger said of his senior hurler, who is headed to Gannon University next season. “I know he ran through some raindrops at times, but he worked his way out of them.”
Hood initially looked destined for a short outing, as he allowed a pair of singles and a hit by pitch against the first three batters he faced. He limited the damage to just one run, though, as he registered a strikeout and a fielder’s choice, and then the Trojans gunned down a runner breaking for home on an attempted double steal.
“They had him on the ropes. Good pitchers will find a way to get out of it, and he did,” Flickinger said of Hood, who relied heavily on his offspeed offerings on Tuesday.
New Brighton notched its second run in the bottom of the fifth, as Brennan Cattivera was hit by a pitch, advanced to third on a single by Budacki, and then scored on a throwing error by Hood.
The Trojans were unable to notch another playoff victory this year after snapping a lengthy drought in 2021, but just returning to the postseason was a significant accomplishment after the team graduated a myriad of contributors from last year’s section championship team.
“This group was kind of a carry-over from last year,” noted Flickinger. “I’m proud of the way they stepped up and felt that last year wasn’t going to be the end of Derry baseball making the playoffs.”
Meanwhile, Flickinger revealed after the contest that his tenure guiding the Trojans had come to a conclusion.
“This is my final game. I’m just proud of all the kids I coached and the program over the years,” he said.
Flickinger, a 1992 graduate of Derry Area, had guided the program since 2012 but had been an assistant with the Trojans dating back to 1999.
–––––
Derry Area 1 New Brighton 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.